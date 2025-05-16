Your Guide to REI’s Anniversary Sale: 25% Off Adventure Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

It’s hiking, camping, paddling, climbing, and pedaling time, and the list of in-season adventure sports goes on and on. As does the list of discounted gear items at REI’s anniversary sale. When it seems like almost everything is on sale, it gets harder to decide what upgrades to your kit are actually worth it. Outdoor Life staff and writers have been testing the best gear across a variety of sports. So let us break down the best deals on the best products for REI’s biggest sale of the year from May 16 to 26.

REI Anniversary Sale Discounts

Hike

Smartwool Socks are 25% off

In our test of the best wool socks, Smartwool claimed our favorites for skiing and trail running.

Altra Lone Peak 9 are 25% off

Altra’s latest Lone Peak has a lot to offer the world of zero drop running shoes.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 is $100 off

The inReach mini won best ultralight satellite messenger in our test.

Select Smith Sunglasses are 20% off

Once you go Chromapop, you don’t go back. Get a deal on your new favorite sunglasses for every sport.

Black Diamond Trekking Poles are 25% off

Snag a reliable pair of poles for a summer of day hiking and your next big mission at the REI anniversary sale.

Garmin fenix 8 Smartwatch is $100 off

We awarded this hiking watch best features with over 100 sport modes and excellent activity tracking.

Camp

Exped Gear is 25% off

If there’s one thing in your camping kit that you should upgrade ASAP, it’s your mattress. The Exped MegaMat is a luxurious sleeping pad that ensures a good night’s rest every time.

REI Tents and Sleep Systems are 30% off

REI is making quality camping gear for a great value. And from May 16 to 26, their tents, sleep systems, and more are an even better deal.

Nemo and Big Agnes Tents and Sleep Systems are 25% off

On our annual backpacking gear tests we’ve come away impressed with Nemo’s Hornet and Big Agnes’ Tiger Wall tents.

Paddle

Bote SUPs and Accessories is 15% off

We loved the Bote SUPs tested in our round-up of the best paddle boards.

Nomadix is 25% off

Packable towels are discounted for your next

Sea to Summit is 25% off

Get a great deal on reliable dry bags and other camping accessories.

Keen Footwear is 25% off

Our favorite closed-toe hiking sandals are on sale.

Climb

Black Diamond Climbing Gear and Packs are 25% off

Our favorite lightweight climbing helmet, the Black Diamond Vapor, is one of the REI anniversary sale’s best deals.

Mammut Climbing Gear is 25% off

Mountain Hardwear Clothes are 25% off

Save on the best technical leggings: Chockstone tights.

Julbo sunglasses are 20% off

Old school glacier googles and more protective eyewear from Julbo are mountaineering must-haves.

La Sportiva Climbing Shoes are 25% off

Save on our best for sport climbing pick: the La Sportiva Solution Comp.

Bike

Camelbak Reservoirs and Packs are 25% off

Stay hydrated hands-free this summer for less with the best hydration bladders and packs.

Osprey Hydration Packs are 25% off

We love the Tempest/Talon packs for multi-sport days.

Fox Helmets are 25% off

The Fox Proframe full-face bike helmet wins big credits in safety and sex appeal.

Upgrade the big ticket items in your kit for less until May 26 at the REI anniversary sale.