Deals on Leupold and Vortex Scopes, Plus 7 More Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you need a new hunting scope, we found great deals on scopes form Leupold, Vortex, Sig Sauer, and Burris. We also found great deals on precision rifle scopes from Athlon. One of the best deals going is on the Leupold VX-5HD — one of the best hunting rifle scopes — which is $300 to $400 of its usual retail price. There’s also a Vortex scope on sale for only $200.

Leupold VX-5HD on Sale

Leupold just released the new VX-5HD Gen 2, which means you can get the older model for a solid discount. The main difference between the Gen 1 and Gen 2 scopes is the turrets. The new models have an upgraded turret system for shooters who prefer to dial versus hold over. The price difference between the two is $300 to $400.

Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope

If you want a simple, reliable hunting scope, that doesn’t cost a bundle, the Diamondback is a great option. The version that’s on sale has a versatile 4-12x zoom range and a BDC reticle. It’s at home on everything from a straight-wall rifle to a 6.5 Creedmoor.

Save 23% on a 4-12x50mm Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope. It’s now only $200.

Sig Sauer Scopes on Sale

Burris Eliminator on Sale

This scope ranges and calculates ballistics for you. So all you have to do is put the illuminated point on the spot you want to hit and squeeze the trigger.

Save $720 on a Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope Riflescope

Athlon Scopes on Sale