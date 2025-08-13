Deals on Leupold and Vortex Scopes, Plus 7 More Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you need a new hunting scope, we found great deals on scopes form Leupold, Vortex, Sig Sauer, and Burris. We also found great deals on precision rifle scopes from Athlon. One of the best deals going is on the Leupold VX-5HD — one of the best hunting rifle scopes — which is $300 to $400 of its usual retail price. There’s also a Vortex scope on sale for only $200.
Leupold VX-5HD on Sale
Leupold just released the new VX-5HD Gen 2, which means you can get the older model for a solid discount. The main difference between the Gen 1 and Gen 2 scopes is the turrets. The new models have an upgraded turret system for shooters who prefer to dial versus hold over. The price difference between the two is $300 to $400.
- Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Side Focus Rifle Scope is on sale for $300 to $400 off.
- Save $300 on a Leupold VX-5 HD Rifle Scope 2-10x42mm
Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope
If you want a simple, reliable hunting scope, that doesn’t cost a bundle, the Diamondback is a great option. The version that’s on sale has a versatile 4-12x zoom range and a BDC reticle. It’s at home on everything from a straight-wall rifle to a 6.5 Creedmoor.
- Save 23% on a 4-12x50mm Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope. It’s now only $200.
Sig Sauer Scopes on Sale
- Save 20% on a SIG SAUER Tango DMR Rifle Scope
- Save 23% on a Sig Sauer Easy6-BDX Tactical Rifle Scope
- Save 23% on a SIG SAUER SIERRA6 BDX Riflescope
Burris Eliminator on Sale
This scope ranges and calculates ballistics for you. So all you have to do is put the illuminated point on the spot you want to hit and squeeze the trigger.
- Save $720 on a Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope Riflescope
Athlon Scopes on Sale
- Save $60 to $70 on a Athlon Argos BTR GEN 2 Rifle Scope. They’re now $370 to $390.
- Save 17% on a Athlon Midas TAC HD Rifle Scope
- Save $200 on a Athlon Cronus BTR GEN 2 Rifle Scope. It’s now only $1,500.