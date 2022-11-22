We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re in the market for a rifle, shotgun, or handgun, we found great Black Friday deals on them. Book mark this page and check back often because we’ll keep it updated with the latest deals on in-stock guns.

Black Friday Deals on Rifles

Get $90 off a Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo at Cabela’s. Now $799.99

Black Friday Deals on Handguns

Guns.com has a package deal on the Springfield Armory Hellcat. You save $90 on a package that includes a Hellcat, 5 magazines (1) 11-round mag, (2) 13-round mag, (2) 15-round mags, and a range bag. Read our full review of the Hellcat if you’re not sure if it’s the one for you.

Black Friday Deals on Shotguns

Cabela’s has the Beretta A300 Ultima for 13 percent off. It’s now $799.98.

Black Friday Deals on Ammo

7 percent off a 100 round box of Winchester Centerfire Rifle Ammo in 55 grain .223 Remington at Cabela’s.

Cabela’s Club Members can get Herter’s 9mm ammo for 30 cents a round. $30 for a 100 pack.