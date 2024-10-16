Deer Season Essentials on Sale at Cabela’s: Trail Cams, Optics, Ammo, and More

Share







Temps are dropping, rubs are showing up all over the woods, and trail cameras are lit up with activity, it’s safe to say we are mere weeks from the rut and the heart of deer season. Don’t get caught without the gear you need for prime deer hunting time. Whether you need a new stand, trail camera, scope, or a box of ammo, we found great deals to help you get ready for deer season.

Save $50 on a Moultrie Mobile Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera with 3.4W Solar Power Pack Combo

The Moultrie Mobile Edge 2 is one of the best trail cameras we’ve tested and it also has the best app interface. That’s a huge deal because quickly sorting your photos, organizing data, and managing several cameras is much easier with the Moultrie Mobile app. If you want to leave a camera out for an entire season, or year, you’ll have to change batteries at some point. Alternatively you can run a solar panel to extend the life of your batteries, which saves you money and time. This trail camera and solar panel combo makes harnessing the sun’s power easy and affordable. It’s normally $150, but it’s on sale for $100.

You can never have too many stands, especially if you’re lucky enough to be able to hang pre-set stand locations. Here’s a great deal on a large and comfortable hang on.

Save $60 on a Original Muck Boot Company Fieldblazer Classic Rubber Boot it’s now $90

Rubber boots keep your feet warm, dry, and leave less scent than leather boots. If you need a new rubber boots, here’s a pair from one of the best rubber boot companies for under $100.

Save 31% on a Primos Trigger Stick Gen 3 Monopod Shooting Stick

From turkey season to deer season a Primos Trigger Stick is a great way to get a steady shot while seated or standing. They normally sell for $60 to $80 depending on the length, but they’re now on sale for $50 to $55.

Your trusty .30-06 deer rifle needs equally reliable ammo, but it doesn’t have to be spendy ammo either. We’ve tested the Remington Core-Lokt ammo and found it to be accurate and effective on game. You can get it for $30 a box, which is $5 off the usual price.

Save $200 on a Leupold VX-5 HD Rifle Scope

Few things are more iconic than the Leupold gold ring. It’s a signifier of a quality optic that’s made in the USA. The Leupold VX-5 HD Rifle Scope features a 5:1 zoom ratio and a fast-focus eyepiece. It’s a great scope for the whitetail hunter who wants to stretch out their shooting distance, or occasionally hunts out west. The exposed turret has 1/4-MOA adjustment and Leaupold’s CDS ZeroLock so you can always find your zero again after dialing up. This scope usually runs $1,200 to $1,900, but it’s on sale for $1,000 to $1,700.