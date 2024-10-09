Don’t Be Fooled by These Prime Day “Deals”

Share







Prices on Amazon can be misleadingly good. A 50% off “deal” might actually be normal retail pricing, or even slightly higher. It’s done by increasing the list price so the percentage off increases. To help you avoid these fake deals, we put together a list of deals to avoid and ones that are actually worth the money.

Avoid These Deals

This Coleman 316 Cooler claims to be on sale for 20% off. But, it’s actually slightly higher in price than it was a week ago ($64 vs. $68). It has been listed at various times this year for $85, but prices between $64 and $68 are common.

The Streamlight Wedge is one of my favorite EDC flashlights. But, this 50% off deal is fake news. It’s not a bad price at $84 considering it’s commonly found for $89 on the internet. So I’d still pick one up you like it.

These Walker’s Ear Protection are great, but they’re not actually 50% off. They’re closer to $3 off the usual price. So yes that’s a deal, but it’s not as great of a deal as it appears.

Deals Actually Worth the Money

$62 off the Moultrie Mobile Edge Two Pack: Now $88

A $44 trail camera usually has questionable reliability, but the Moultrie Mobile Edge is one of the best trail cameras we’ve tested. It’s not as good as the updated model released this year, but it’s still a reliable camera with a great price. And at $88 for a two pack it’s a great buy. Compare that price to $150 at Bass Pro Shops and it’s obvious that this is an insanely good deal. — Scott Einsmann

25% off the YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler: Now $300

Not only is the Roadie the winner of my test of the best wheeled coolers, it’s also the one gets pulled out of my gear closet whenever I head out on a family camping trip. —Laura Lancaster

30% off the Yeti Lowlands Blanket: Now $140

I was skeptical when I first picked up the Yeti Lowlands, but it’s become such a constant for me that it basically lives in my 4Runner. It’s typical price is a little steep, but this Prime Day deal is a good value. —Laura Lancaster

20% off Sawyer Permethrin: Now $17

When the Outdoor Life team knows that bugs are on the menu, this is what we use. Unlike other bug repellents, you spray this on your clothes the night before, minimizing your exposure to toxic chemicals.—Laura Lancaster

54% off the EcoFlow Delta 2: Now $460

After putting power stations through the wringer in my test of the best portable options, it was clear that the EcoFlow Delta 2 had the best power retention for everyday use.—Laura Lancaster

33% off the Bluetti PV120: Now $200

Whenever I head out camping these days, I bring this accordion-style solar panel with me to make sure I can keep my power station topped off. (It’s also my pick for the best 100-watt solar panel).—Laura Lancaster

20% off the Grayl UltraPress Titanium: Now $160

In my test of the best backpacking water filers, the Grayl held its own against the likes of Katadyn and Lifestraw, with an added twist: it can remove viruses from contaminated drinking water. This was my pick for international travel, and it’s now available in titanium (which is pretty cool).—Laura Lancaster

35% off Aquatabs: Now $10

If you’re over dealing with water filters, or just stocking up your emergency kit, then it’s worth snagging a few packs of Aquatabs. Unlike the ubiquitous LifeStraw, it removes viruses (and it’s not such a pain to use). —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Isle Switch: Now $800

This is my pick for the best inflatable paddle board, thanks to its stability, ease of use, and versatility. —Laura Lancaster

40% off the Bote Breeze Aero Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board: Now $420

I tested the best inflatable kayaks last summer, and the Bote Zeppelin was my runner up favorite. The design is sturdy because it’s essentially a paddle board with inflatable ribs on the side. The Breeze Aero is also compatible with all of Bote’s magnetic accessories so you never lose your stuff on a rogue wave. —Ashley Thess

20% off Oru Folding Kayak Beach LT Sport: Now $1,273

This origami boat was relatively easy to set up, even without instructions. It has a sleek design that tracks beautifully with speed. The Beach LT Sport won the best for exploring award in my review of packable kayaks thanks to its maneuverability and comfortable gel cushion seat. —Ashley Thess

42% off the Big Agnes Big House: Now $350

I put this tent through a serious storm in my test of the best 6-person tents and came away impressed with its level of protection and, more importantly, it’s headroom. If you’re on the taller side and need a new family tent, this is one to pick up. —Laura Lancaster

37% off Ocoopa Hand Warmers: Now $17

In my test of the best hand warmers, the Ocoopa provided plenty of warmth and was very easy to use. If you live in a colder clime, this is a great alternative to the disposable options. —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Venustas Heated Vest: Now $96

Last quarter I performed controlled tests on the best heated vests; then explored in them all winter to find the top performers. This year I’m taking out a new crop of heated apparel including from Venustas. Their vest features the heated collar panel that I think sets the top models above the rest by keeping chilly air off your neck and ears. —Ashley Thess

26% off the iHood Men’s Heated Vest and Women’s Heated Vest: Now $96

iHood’s heated vest stood out in my testing because you can control what panels are heating, as well as their temperature, while other vests only allow you to choose the heat level. —Ashley Thess

26% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse: Now $52

This camping lantern gives off a wonderful warm light, and you can even recharge it (with some elbow grease) via the hand crank at the top. I pack it for every camping trip. —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Nitecore NB10000 Gen II: Now $48

All backpacking power banks are basically the same, unless it’s the Nitecore NB10000, which weighs a whole two ounces less than its competitors. Ultralighters, this one is for you. —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Nitecore NU25 400 UL Headlamp: Now $30

This ultra lightweight and ultra-simple headlamp was a favorite on the backpacking gear test, and it won the best value award in my test of the best headlamps. —Ashley Thess

50% off the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer: Now $165

Owning this lightweight down jacket is practically a rite of passage for backpackers. And for good reason: it’s warm, comfortable, and barely weighs a thing. —Laura Lancaster

43% off the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot in Men’s and Women’s: Now $85

I used to be a naysayer of hiking boots before I set out on my thru hike of the Appalachian Trail in 2011. I narrowed in on the Merrell Moab low-cut hiking shoe as the best option for that trail. My wife wore the mid-cut height of the female version. We hiked all 2,181 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Merrells. — Justin La Virgne in Best Hiking Boots for Men

46% off MSR Groundhog Stakes: Now $20

Trust me, you won’t know you have bad tent stakes, until one day, you do. Swap out your shepherd’s hooks for these before it’s too late.—Laura Lancaster

38% off BioLite FirePit+ Smokeless Fire Pit and Grill: Now $188

BioLite’s take on a smokeless fire pit is different from other walled-in models like Solo Stove and Breeo. The FirePit+ is made of mesh so you can enjoy the view of dancing flames. It’s also the perfect mini grill for weeknight dinners or campsite cooking. The legs fold up for portability, and you don’t miss out on the aesthetics of your bonfire. —Ashley Thess