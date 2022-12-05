Duck and Goose Decoys Are On Sale at Cabela’s
The migration is in full swing and Cabela’s has great deals on waterfowl decoys including field, floating, and motion decoys.
Motion Decoys on Sale
Save $20 on a Lucky Duck Lucky HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0
Save $40 on a Lucky Duck Super Swimmer HDi Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote Kit
Save 11 percent on MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Mini Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy
Save $20 on Lucky Duck Lucky Floater HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0
Full Body Decoys on Sale
Save $20 on Avian-X AXP Outfitter Full-Body Mallard Duck Decoys
Save $10 on Northern Flight Full Body Mallard II Duck Decoys
Floating Decoys on Sale
Save $20 on Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack
Goose Decoys on Sale
Save $40 on Northern Flight Full-Body Canada Goose Decoys
Save $10 on Northern Flight Floater Canada Goose Decoys