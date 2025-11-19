Early Black Friday Deals on Fish Finders: Save $1,300+ on Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re looking to upgrade that old fish finder, Black Friday is the perfect time to do it. But, I wouldn’t wait until next week to buy what you need. Most retailers are clearing out their stock and have limited units left. The insane deal on the Humminbird Solix already came and went, so don’t delay. Here are the best deals I found on our top recommendations for fish finders.

Top Deal: Save $1,350 on a Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2

The Ultra 2 is on sale at Scheels, Cabela’s, Fish USA, and Garmin. But not all of them have the best prices. Here are the best deals on this excellent fish finder.

Save $1,350 on a Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv with Garmin Navionics + and LVS34 LiveScope Plus Transducer. It’s now only $2,600 at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, and Scheels. This 10-inch fish finder is a turn key solution for rigging your boat with LiveScope Plus and is highly recommended.

If you want to step up in size to the 12-inch screen, you can also save $1,350 on Garmin EchoMap Ultra2 126sv GN+ Fish Finder LiveScope Plus LVS34 Bundle. It’s now $3,400 at Scheels, Cabela’s, and Bass Pro Shops.

More Early Black Friday Deals on Fish Finders