Early Prime Day Deal: Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2

The inReach Mini is the gold standard for off-grid communication. Over 10,000 people have used its SOS function to get rescued and thousands more use them to stay in touch with family while enjoying the outdoors.
They’re currently on sale at several retailers for a crazy low price of $250. Just last month they were on sale for $50 off on Amazon ($350), which isn’t a bad price for the piece of mind the SOS, GPS, and satellite communication provide. At its current price of $250 it’s a screaming deal.
- Buy it on sale from Garmin for $250
- Buy it on sale from Amazon for $250
- Buy it on sale from REI for $250
Garmin inReach MINI 2 Specs and Features
- Weight: 4 ounces (with carabiner)
- Dimensions: 3.9 inches (H) x 2 inches (W) x 1.3 inches (D)
- Controls: On-unit scrolling, OK, and back buttons
- Pairing: Smartphones (Garmin Explore app), more than 80 Garmin devices
- Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion, built-in
- Battery capacity:1,250 mAh
- Charging port: USB Type C
- Water resistance: 3 feet for 30 minutes
- Satellite messaging: Subscription based, Iridium network
- Communication type: Preset and custom text messages, location sharing, emergency SOS