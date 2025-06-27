Early Prime Day Deal: Lowest Price Ever on Bluetti Power Stations and Solar Generators

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news and cutting-edge gear reviews. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bluetti makes some of the best portable power stations and solar generators. These devices allow you to power everything from your laptop to home appliances. They’re great for car camping, job sites, overlanding, and during power outages. If you’ve been eyeing a solar generator or power station, here are insane deals in this early Prime Day sale that ends July 7.

Early Prime Day Deals on Portable Power Stations, Solar Generators, and Portable Refrigerators from Bluetti

Save $800 on a BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 200 V2. It’s now at its lowest price ever ($899).

This is a seriously powerful portable power station. It can run electric griddles, space heaters, and small appliances like computers.

Save $450 on a BLUETTI Solar Generator AC180 with 200W Solar Panel. It’s now $649.

This is a solar panel and power station in one package. The solar panel charges the power station, which charges or powers your devices. It’s a great solution for off-grid or grid-down power. This would be a great set up for overlanding, car camping, or RVing. It can power a TV, computers, lighting, and other medium-sized appliances.

Get a BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station for only $330 ($270 off)

A small power station that’s very portable. It can power a laptop, lights, and small appliances like a coffee maker.

Save $800 on a MultiCooler+AC180T

This is a portable refrigerator and a power station. So if you’re planning an extended car camping trip or road trip and don’t want to deal with ice, this is a fantastic option.