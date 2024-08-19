Fast and Accurate Rangefinders from Sig Sauer on Sale

We found the best price on the web for one of the best rangefinders for hunting

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Aug 19, 2024 1:28 PM EDT

The Sig Sauer Kilo4K in a binocular harness

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Some rangefinders have a slight delay between pushing the range button and seeing the target distance on the display. In our past few optics tests we’ve noticed Sig Sauer provides nearly instant readings and is faster than the competition. They’re also packed with useful tech like image stabilization, which helps you range small objects at long distances. So it’s no surprise the Sig Kilo 4K won the 2023 editor’s choice award.

The Sig Kilo 4K is listed on Amazon right now for $560 and it’s on sale at Optics planet for $510. But Bass Pro Shops has a deal that beats both of those prices. It’s on sale for $480 at Bass Pro during the fall hunting classic which ends in a little over a week. If you’re looking for a new rangefinder this one is tough to beat at that price. Here are some highlights of its features.

  • 4,000-yard stated range
  • Communicates with BDX-enabled sights and devices
  • Image stabilization
  • 6x magnification
  • Aiming solutions powered by Applied Ballistics Ultralite
  • Ultra-fast ranging engine
  • Five target modes: first, best, last, fog, extended range
  • Stabilization settles image
  • Connects to BaseMap app for dropping waypoints
  • Archery mode
  • Fastest ranging engine in the 2023 test
  • Circle plus milling grid reticles
  • Tripod mountable
  • 5.3-yard minimum range

Read our full rangefinder test for more information.

Other Sig Sauer Rangefinders on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Share

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.