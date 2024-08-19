Fast and Accurate Rangefinders from Sig Sauer on Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Some rangefinders have a slight delay between pushing the range button and seeing the target distance on the display. In our past few optics tests we’ve noticed Sig Sauer provides nearly instant readings and is faster than the competition. They’re also packed with useful tech like image stabilization, which helps you range small objects at long distances. So it’s no surprise the Sig Kilo 4K won the 2023 editor’s choice award.
The Sig Kilo 4K is listed on Amazon right now for $560 and it’s on sale at Optics planet for $510. But Bass Pro Shops has a deal that beats both of those prices. It’s on sale for $480 at Bass Pro during the fall hunting classic which ends in a little over a week. If you’re looking for a new rangefinder this one is tough to beat at that price. Here are some highlights of its features.
- 4,000-yard stated range
- Communicates with BDX-enabled sights and devices
- Image stabilization
- 6x magnification
- Aiming solutions powered by Applied Ballistics Ultralite
- Ultra-fast ranging engine
- Five target modes: first, best, last, fog, extended range
- Stabilization settles image
- Connects to BaseMap app for dropping waypoints
- Archery mode
- Fastest ranging engine in the 2023 test
- Circle plus milling grid reticles
- Tripod mountable
- 5.3-yard minimum range
Read our full rangefinder test for more information.
