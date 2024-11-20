Orvis Black Friday Sale: Early Deals on Fly Fishing and Upland Hunting Gear

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Orvis isn’t holding back on great deals leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They have early Black Friday deals on fly rods, waders, apparel, dog beds, and upland hunting vests. It was tough to narrow down their sale to the best deals and gear I could find, and there’s still a ton of solid deals that didn’t make the cut. Here are my top picks from the Orvis pre-Black Friday sale.

Great Gifts

Save $150 on the Orvis Premium Fly Tying Kit

A fly tying kit like this one got me started in fly tying as a kid, and it’s a fantastic gift for anglers of all ages and skill levels. It would also make a great gift to yourself if you’ve been wanting to tie your own flies. The kit comes with everything needed to tie staple flies that will catch bass, trout, and panfish.

This light rod is a specialty outfit, which is probably why it’s on sale. However, if you are shopping for someone who wants to get started in fly fishing and they are specifically interested in wild brook trout or panfish, this is a great option.

Save $50 on Battenkill Single Shotgun Case

What do you get a bird hunter who has all the gear they’ll need? A really nice shotgun case is a safe gift that they’ll love and it’s a simple process for choosing the right size. The 48-inch model will fit most break-action shotguns and the 52-inch model will fit most semi autos.

Save $150 on the Laksen Marsh Shooting Coat w/CTX (medium and XL only)

Fly Fishing

Top Pick: Save $100 on the Orvis Carry-It-All Bag

This is the best piece of gear that you didn’t know you needed. It’s a great bag to keep packed with a couple rods, reels, fly boxes, tippet, and a small chest pack. That way you can grab it and hit the river quickly for an after work wade session. It’s also the perfect carry-on bag if you’re headed to a fly fishing destination — never check your fly rods and reels.

More Great Deals

Upland Hunting

Top Pick: Save $49 on the PRO LT Hunting Vest

The Pro LT won best ultralight in our test of the best upland hunting vests. It’s sourced and sewn in the USA, it carries everything you need for a full-day hunt, it can be used to carry an injured dog, and it’s a lightweight design. There’s so much to love about this product and it’s even better on sale.

More Deals

