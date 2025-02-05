Share







A pike strike is a magical thing, and I don’t really care if it’s from a little fella or a 40-plus-inch behemoth. Though these fish take a back seat to species like bass, trout, and walleye in many regions, I can’t get enough of their crushing blows and sneak attacks. If you’re using small lures intended for a different target and lighter line, a pike will cut you off before you can blink. But if you’re throwing the right kind of northern pike bait from a proper setup, you’re in for a day of rod-bending action. Here are my picks for the best pike lures.

How I Picked the Best Pike Lures

Use sharp hooks and the right sized lures for targeting pike.

As a lifelong angler I’ve fished for pike all around the country (and in Canada). As the fishing editor of Outdoor Life I’ve spent time on the water with a lot of expert fishermen, many of which have their own little tips and tricks for catching northern pike.

So for this story I’m including the tried and tested pike lures. These are the classics that will catch pike in any water they swim.

Metal spoons like the iconic Dardevle have been hammering pike across the globe for more than 100 years. In that time, their design hasn’t changed, because if it’s not broken, why fix it? Ironically, however, spoons are so simplistic and so mundane compared to modern lures that it’s fair to say they are often overlooked by many of today’s anglers. If that’s you, you’re making a huge mistake.

Spoons are versatile. They’ll perform at any level of the water column. You can retrieve them at a high speed to mimic a panicked, fleeing baitfish. Or you can jig them vertically on the ice. Spoons can also be trolled them behind the boat. In all presentations, spoons will flash, dart, wobble, flutter, and trigger strikes from huge pike. They’re also practically indestructible. Pike teeth can’t slice and dice them, so if you don’t lose your spoon to a snag, you can catch years’ worth of these aggressive fish on one lure.

Sometimes referred to as “bucktails” by pike and muskie anglers, large in-line spinners are one of the most productive pike lures ever created. The one caveat to them is that they tend to shine in warmer water, as it takes a constant, steady retrieve to get their blades spinning. You can’t really finesse or pause a spinner, so if the fish aren’t in the mood to make big moves and chase a fast-moving meal, spinners may not be the best choice. But in summer, a spinner flashing and vibrating away as it cruises over the weed tops is an absolute punisher.

Spinners like the Mepps Giant Killer have been around for decades and will catch pike of any size. These days, however, custom lure makers turn out exceptional spinners designed specifically for targeting trophy pike and muskies. A great example is Musky Mayhem’s Double Cowgirl. Upsizing to a lure like this will require a heavier rod and reel—and it’ll give your arms a workout—but when a 40-plus-inch pike grabs hold you won’t be upset.

Few things in fishing are more thrilling than a huge topwater strike from a pike. Sometimes they shoot in from directly behind the lure like a torpedo. Other times they’ll come out of nowhere from the side to T-bone the lure, which can practically stop your heart. There are many surface baits that will deliver the thrills, but the River2Sea Whopper Plopper —— a relatively new lure compared to some of the staples on this list of best pike lures—has earned its place as a top producer.

Designed by legendary angler, Larry Dahlberg, the Whopper Plopper has a cigar-shaped front half and a rotating boot tail at the rear. During the retrieve, that tail spins like a propellor, generating a deep gurgling sound pike can hear from a distance. You can retrieve quickly to create a bubble trail or slowly finesse a Plopper to coax timid fish. These lures are available in a wide variety of sizes. Whether your lake is full of smaller “hammer handles” or holds true giants, there’s a Plopper for that.

“Swimming plug” is a broad identifier for any wood or plastic lure shaped like a baitfish and featuring a lip that lets it dive underwater and wobble during the retrieve. There are literally hundreds on the market, though for pike, plugs in the 5- to 8-inch range are the most popular. Classic examples would be the Rapala Original Floating Minnow and the Rebel Jointed Minnow, which have been fooling pike for decades. But don’t stress too much about specific brands. Worry about diving depth and color.

Though there are exceptions, pike action is usually found in water 10 feet deep or less. These fish also love weedy areas, which can be a challenge to fish with a plug that has two or three treble hooks hanging off the belly. Plugs that dive 1 to 3 feet are often most productive. They can be finessed and work over weed tops but plugs that dive 3 to 5 feet are great around sharp drop offs. Any color can fool a hungry pike, but metallics and loud patterns like fire tiger are favored by pike anglers.

Final Thoughts on the Best Pike Lures

Even mid-sized pike can produce heart-stopping bites.

One of the great things about pike is that they’ll hit almost any lure when the time is right. They’ll slash soft plastics, hammer crankbaits, and inhale live bait during an aggressive feeding window. But those bite windows are usually fleeting. That’s why during most outings it pays to have a full arsenal of the best pike lures in the boat. Start with the classics in this lineup.