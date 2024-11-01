Get a Penn Battle III Inshore Spinning Combo for Under $120

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Now is the time of the year to score big on fishing gear, and this sale at Cabela’s on a Penn Battle III Inshore Spinning Combo for 31 percent off should not be missed — that means you walk away with one of these top-notch saltwater spinning combos for $109.97 or $119.97 depending on the model.

Save 33% on a Penn Battle III Saltwater Rod and Reel Combo

If you have a young angler on your gift list who you want to impress over the holidays, you could do a lot worse than wrapping up Penn’s most popular combo for them. The Battle III is a solid, high performing reel with tons of torque and shockingly smooth gearing under strain, a tremendous drag system, and at this sale price, you can’t go wrong.

This smooth and durable reel uses Penn’s proprietary CNC Gear technology and the battle tested HT-100 carbon fiber drag system to give an angler the ultimate control during a fight. It’s housed in a full metal body with metal side plates, along with a 5+1 sealed stainless steel ball bearing system.

For this combo, the reel is factory matched with graphite composite blanks and premium cork and EVA handles that become the Battle III Inshore Spinning Rod, which uses Penn’s proprietary one-piece stainless steel Dura-Guides, meaning you can forget about dealing with guide inserts popping out.

The models that are on sale are ready for light inshore, surf, nearshore, and heavy offshore fishing for any gamefish. There’s even a two-piece travel model available, and yeah, that’s on sale, too.

Reel Features

Full metal body and side plates

CNC Gear Technology

5+1 sealed stainless steel ball bearing system

HT-100 Carbon Fiber Drag System

Rod Features