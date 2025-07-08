Prime Day Fishing Deals: Save Big on Gear, Tackle, and Electronics

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Whether you’re chasing largemouth on the local lake or casting for redfish from the surf, Prime Day is the perfect time to gear up. This year’s deals include deep discounts on kayaks, electronics, rods, reels, tackle, and high-performance fishing apparel.

We’ve rounded up the best fishing deals available for Prime Day, so if you need to restock your soft plastics, upgrade your sonar, or finally set the hook on that fishing kayak, now’s your chance.

Top Prime Day Fishing Deals

Boats & Electronics

Pelican Catch Mode 110 Premium Angler Kayak is 15 percent off.

Lightweight, stable, and built for fishing. Comes equipped with two 4-inch rigging tracks for customizing your setup.



Lightweight, stable, and built for fishing. Comes equipped with two 4-inch rigging tracks for customizing your setup. Lowrance Elite FS Fishfinder/Chartplotter is 28 percent off.

High-res touchscreen, side and down imaging, wireless data sharing. A serious tool for serious anglers.

Rods, Reels & Combos

Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Reel and Rod Combo is 29 percent off.

A blend of strength and sensitivity with proven Ugly Stik durability.



A blend of strength and sensitivity with proven Ugly Stik durability. PENN Pursuit III & Pursuit IV Spinning Combos are 15 percent off.

Choose from options for freshwater, inshore, and light surf fishing with a variety of rod lengths and reel sizes.



Choose from options for freshwater, inshore, and light surf fishing with a variety of rod lengths and reel sizes. PENN Pursuit IV Spinning Reel is 23 percent off.

Corrosion-resistant and smooth. A solid inshore reel at a great price.

Line, Tackle, & Baits

Yamamoto Senko soft plastic baits are 33 percent off.

Absolute bass slayers. One of the best soft plastics ever made, and now just 33 cents per worm.



Absolute bass slayers. One of the best soft plastics ever made, and now just 33 cents per worm. Berkley Gulp! Earthworm is 15 percent off.

Long-lasting and extremely effective with heavy scent dispersion.



Long-lasting and extremely effective with heavy scent dispersion. KastKing SuperPower Braided Fishing Line is 20 percent off.

Thin, strong, and castable. Great value braid with low stretch.



Thin, strong, and castable. Great value braid with low stretch. KastKing Destron Braided Fishing Line is 32 percent off.

Zero stretch and great castability. Color-fast coating keeps it looking clean.



Zero stretch and great castability. Color-fast coating keeps it looking clean. Spiderwire Stealth Braid is 20 percent off.

High strength per diameter and smooth reeling performance.

KastKing World’s Premium Monofilament Fishing Line is 20 percent off.

Affordable nylon mono with solid knot strength.

Fishing Apparel