The 8 Best Prime Day Deals on Abu Garcia Rods and Reels

Buying a new fishing rod or reel shouldn’t be a hassle. That’s why I did the hard work for you and found the top eight deals from Abu Garcia for Prime Day.
Spinning Rods and Reels
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Max SX Spinning Rod and Reel Combo
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Max X Spinning Rod and Reel Combo
- Save 15% on a Abu Garcia 5’6″ Ike Dude Youth Fishing Rod and Reel Spincast Combo
Baitcasting Rods and Reels
- Save 32% on a Abu Garcia Max X Low Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel – Now $47
- Save 29% on a Abu Garcia Silver Max – Now $64
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Ambassadeur S Baitcast Rod and Reel Combo
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Max Pro Baitcast Combo – Now $93
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Max Pro Low Profile Baitcast Reel