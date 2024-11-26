Share







We’ve seen a major price drop in heated apparel from last year as more companies enter the scene and upgrade their products. Now, you can get even larger discounts on heated vests, jackets, socks, and more. I tracked down the best heated apparel Black Friday deals on products we’ve actually tested.

Heated Vest Black Friday Deals

The Venture has everything this author wants in a heated vest. Ashley Thess

Gobi Dune Heated Vest is 20% off

Three friends and I donned heated vests on a cold and windy desert camping trip while we set up camp in the dark, made dinner, and relaxed by the fire. Each died right around the time we were ready to crawl into our sleeping bags three hours later, except the Gobi. My lucky tentmate was able to fall asleep in a warm cocoon, still wrapped in the Gobi.

iHood Heated Vest is 40% off

The iHood heated vest is the only one I tested with a hood that keeps hot air trapped. The hood is retractable if you don’t want to use it, and there are two heating panels over your ears. You can also control which zones are heating along with the mode. This vest lasted the second longest behind the Gobi in my controlled test with all heating zones on high, and it’s massively discounted to $72.

Venture Heated Puffer Vest with HeatSync is 50% off

The Venture has everything I’m looking for in a heated vest, making it my personal favorite. It has Bluetooth connectivity, it’s thin for layering, and it has collar heating panels to keep the chill off your neck. It’s currently only $95.

Heated Jacket Black Friday Deals

iHood Heated Jacket is 33% off

The iHood heated jacket is a sturdy soft shell jacket with heating panels in the front, back, lumbar, and collar. You can control the heating zones along with their heat levels. You can also control if the control button on the chest lights up or not. This is a great way to save battery should you only need heat in some areas. I can’t imagine needing to use the highest setting on this very warm coat all that often. The iHood jacket is on sale for $100.

Weston Upgraded Heated Jacket is 23% off at $127

Venustas Upgraded Heated Jacket is 33% off at $98

Heated Gloves Black Friday Deals

The Sureshot heated gloves from Outdoor Research are 25% off.

Savior Heat Heated Glove Liners are 20% off

The Savior Heat glove liners have the best touchscreen capability and a slim profile. They’re warm on their on, but layered underneath your favorite winter glove they’ll keep you warm in more extreme conditions.

Outdoor Research Sureshot Heated Softshell Glove are 25% off

Eddie Bauer Guide Pro Smart Heated Gloves are 50% off

These are not the gloves you’d buy for your everyday walk, but for the brisket days. I’ve tried many types of heated gloves, and what sets these apart is that once it’s set for the day, you don’t need to mess with the settings because they automatically adjust to your needs. Even though you can’t control the settings on the glove itself, the app (clim8) is easy to understand and as you continue to wear them, the AI technology will adjust to your input to understand when you need more or less heat (up to 95 degrees). So you set and go. —Justin La Vigne

Heated Socks Black Friday Deals

Fieldsheer Premium 2.0 Merino Heated Socks are 25% off

These merino wool socks feature one heating panel on the forefoot. The heat is subtle, but you can control it from an app instead of fumbling around your layers to get to the sock button.

Gerbing 7V Ultimate Wool Heated Socks

The Gerbing 7V Ultimate wool heated socks are one of the warmest socks in my test. They get toasty on the highest setting and last three hours on heat blast. This high heat and wool content makes this sock great for skiing. The wool traps that heat and wicks away moisture, too. They’re $38 off for Black Friday.

eWool Heated Sock Covers with SnapConnect

If you already have a favorite winter sock, and don’t want to switch, eWool’s heated sock covers could be for you. You also won’t have to wash them as often because they go over your socks. This was the warmest product in my test. Amazon is offering a 40% off coupon.

Relirelia Heated Socks

If you’re looking for heated socks that actually work, but won’t break the bank, check these out. They’re 25% off for Black Friday at $37.

iHood Heated Socks

These heated socks from iHood were the warmest in my test. The 360 degree heating element wraps around the forefoot keeping your entire foot warm. These socks are also Bluetooth compatible and can be controlled by a button on the sock which also displays the battery level. Get them for $9 off this Black Friday.

