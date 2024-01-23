Holosun DPS: A First Look at the New Thermal Red Dot for Pistols

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Thermal optics are becoming smaller and less expensive. There’s no better proof at that advancement than Holosun’s latest entry into the thermal market, a slide-mounted thermal red dot. It can work on pistols, but would also be a good option for a PCC, PDW, or shotgun. Alongside the release of the Holosun DPS-Thermal is the night vision version of the optic. Here’s a look at these fascinating new night optics.

Holosun DPS Key Features

Holosun DPS-NV Key Features

Red-dot sight with Fusion Night Vision Overlay

60 FPS overlay refresh rate

Reticles: 32 MOA circle with 2 MOA dot, 2 MOA dot; 32 MOA circle

IP67 certified waterproof

Battery: 18350

OLED / Sensor Resolution: 640 × 480 pixels

8 daylight and 4 night vision brightness settings

Battery Life: Not yet available

Window Size: 1.1 × 0.87 in

Price: Not yet available

Holosun DPS-TH Key Features

Red-dot sight with Fusion Thermal Overlay

50 FPS overlay refresh rate

Reticles: 32 MOA circle with 2 MOA dot, 2 MOA dot, or 32 MOA circle

IP67 Certified Waterproof

Battery: 18350

Sensor Resolution: 256×192

8 daylight and 4 night vision brightness settings

Battery Life: Not yet available

Window Size: 1.1 × 0.87 in

Price: Not yet available

How the Holosun DPS Works

The thermal sensor. Scott Einsmann The optic. Scott Einsmann

The night vision or thermal sensor attaches to a pistol’s Picatinny rail and wirelessly transmits the data to the optic. The image is then overlaid onto the red dot. Separating the night vision sensor and the display allows Holosun to keep the slide-mounted optic small enough to be practical on a pistol. The night vision overlay technology in the optic is the same system Holosun uses in its DRS sights. When you’re not using the night mode, the optic functions just like a standard red dot and the window is similar to the Holosun EPS.

An optic mounted directly on a pistol slide takes more abuse than one on a rifle. So, one of the main challenges in perfecting the DPS is keeping it reliable. The unit I handled at SHOT Show’s range day was a prototype and the rep I spoke to says there will likely be some revisions to the unit over the next year.

Availability and Price

For day use, the optic works just like a standard red dot. Scott Einsmann

Last year, Holosun introduced its DRS night optics, and those are going to be available for purchase early next month. The Holosun rep I spoke to said the DPS will have a similar timeline, and we can expect them to be on shelves by mid 2025. The price is still undetermined, but Holosun is known for keeping prices reasonable, so I’d expect this unit to follow that trend.