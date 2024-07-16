Maven Optics are On Sale For Up to 40% Off

Check out these crazy Amazon Prime Day sales on Maven binoculars and spotting scopes

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 3:26 PM EDT

Maven optics c.1 birding binocular

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Maven has made a name for itself as a maker of high quality binoculars and spotting scopes at a lower cost than many other brands. They don’t sell in retail stores, opting instead to sell directly to consumers, which helps keep price tags down. Even so, quality optics can be expensive. Check out these deals and reviews from the Outdoor Life team.

Binoculars

The Maven C1 10×42 mm won Outdoor Life’s 2023 budget bino contest and still made the list in 2024. Our team says it delivers “an excellent image, with sharp edge-to-edge clarity and very little color flaring.” It’s also 25% off and selling today for $318.

Boost your optics portfolio with the Maven B2 45 mm binocular. It’s an ideal binocular for big, open spaces, and is currently 25% off and selling for $862.

Another binocular in the Maven family is the C4 56 mm, ideal for low-light scenarios. It’s 40% off right now and selling for $345.

Spotting Scopes

The Maven CS.1 15-45×65 mm spotting scope is fog proof, waterproof and scratch resistant. It’s 25% off for $600.

Don’t underestimate the CM1 8×32 mm powerful monocular. It’s small but mighty, and 25% off. It’s currently $146.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.