Maven Optics are On Sale For Up to 40% Off

Maven has made a name for itself as a maker of high quality binoculars and spotting scopes at a lower cost than many other brands. They don’t sell in retail stores, opting instead to sell directly to consumers, which helps keep price tags down. Even so, quality optics can be expensive. Check out these deals and reviews from the Outdoor Life team.

Binoculars

The Maven C1 10×42 mm won Outdoor Life’s 2023 budget bino contest and still made the list in 2024. Our team says it delivers “an excellent image, with sharp edge-to-edge clarity and very little color flaring.” It’s also 25% off and selling today for $318.

Boost your optics portfolio with the Maven B2 45 mm binocular. It’s an ideal binocular for big, open spaces, and is currently 25% off and selling for $862.

Another binocular in the Maven family is the C4 56 mm, ideal for low-light scenarios. It’s 40% off right now and selling for $345.

Spotting Scopes

The Maven CS.1 15-45×65 mm spotting scope is fog proof, waterproof and scratch resistant. It’s 25% off for $600.

Don’t underestimate the CM1 8×32 mm powerful monocular. It’s small but mighty, and 25% off. It’s currently $146.