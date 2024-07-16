Save 45% on a Thermal Scope During Prime Day 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you want to hunt after dark, every expert agrees that thermal is far superior to night vision. The issue is that thermal is wildly expensive and it’s a product that you get what you pay for. An expensive scope has greater detail at farther distances. Cheap scopes can show good detail at 10 feet, but a coyote can look like an indiscernible blob at 100 yards.

Prime Day Deals on Thermal Scopes

Save 45% on a AGM Varmint LRF TS35-384 — it’s now $1,899. This scope might be the best option for getting started hunting predators and hogs at night. One of the primary challenges of hunting at night is that you loose depth perception and a laser rangefinder is a must. This scope has a rangefinder built in and it has all the other features you’d want in a modern thermal scope.

Save 40% on a AGM Rattler TC35-384 — it’s now $1,774. This clip-on sight can be used as a handheld monocular or it can turn your day optic into a thermal scope, which adds a ton of versatility to your existing rifle. It’s on the lower end of thermal resolution with a 384×288 sensor, so plan on it being a close range thermal scope. Read more about the Rattler in our review of the best thermal scopes.

Save 15% on a AGM RattlerV2 25-256 — it’s now $845. A thermal scope for under $1,000 is unheard of, but here’s one that will be an excellent close-range hunting optic.

Prime Day Deals on Thermal Monoculars

Save 19% on a AGM Global Vision Taipan — it’s now $522.

Save 24% on a FLIR Breach PTQ136 — it’s now $2,1999.

Save 33% on a FLIR ONE Pro (lighting port)

Save 43% on a FLIR ONE Pro LT for Android Smartphones (USB-C)