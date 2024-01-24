New Thermal Scopes and Optics of SHOT Show 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The thermal scopes coming to market in 2024 have better resolution, are more affordable, and are more compact than ever before. You can see those trends as clearly as a coyote at 80 yards through a 640×512 resolution scope in the thermal optics I checked out at SHOT Show 2024. Here are some of the coolest new thermals that should become available this year.

Highlights

1280×1024 sensor resolution

1.3 million pixels

2560×2560 display

2X optical magnification

16X digital magnification

3,600-yard detection range

MSRP: $16,000

A photo taken through the Rico HD.

The Rico HD represents the cutting edge of thermal technology. Consider that the industry standard for a high-quality thermal is a unit with a 640×512 sensor resolution; The Rico HD has more than double that resolution. This detail means you’ll be able to identify animals at long distances and zoom in tight while maintaining a clear sight picture. Of course, that crisp image and versatility will cost you plenty; these will be available to purchase for $16,000 within a month.

Highlights

Sensors from 384×288 to 640×512

2560×2560 display

1,800 to 2,600-yard detection range

MSRP: $2,095 to $4,495

AGM’s popular Rattler line of scopes and clip ons are getting updated for 2024. They’ll have improved detection range, faster refresh rate, and more battery life. Just like the original Rattler line, they’ll be available in a range of price points, magnifications, and resolutions. The Rattler V2 scopes are available for purchase right now and the clip-on sights will be available later this year.

Highlights

640×480 sensor resolution

1920×1200 display

Magnification: 3X to 24X (thermal) and 1.5X to 12X (digital)

Thermal Detection Range: 1,800 meters

MSRP: $5,999

Thermal imaging and night vision have their pros and cons. Thermal doesn’t require ambient light and is better at detection than night vision. But, night vision is better at seeing details, which is helpful for identifying animals. You used to have to compromise, but the Pulsar Merger Duo binoculars combine night vision and thermal into one unit. The binos display image-in-image, so you can see the thermal and night vision images in a single view. In my short hands-on time with the Merger Duo I was impressed with the detail in both the thermal and night vision modes.

Highlights

Thermal Overlay

Magnification: 1x

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Resolution: 256×192 pixels

Battery Type: 18350

Battery Life: 12 hours

Water Resistance: IP67

Weight: 18.5 oz

MSRP: $1,600

The Holosun DRS-TH is a uniquely compact optic that’s designed for fast shooting at close ranges. It has features you’d expect to find on modern thermal scopes like video recording, rechargeable batteries, different color palettes, and reticle options. I got hands-on with the Holosun DRS-TH at SHOT Show’s range day and found the resolution to be good at the close ranges the optic was designed for.

Not that the scope cap is closed to simulate what the optic looks like when it’s dark out.

It’s important to note that I shot the above video with the scope cap closed to show what the optic looks like at night. With the scope cap up, looking through the DRS was like any red dot sight — a reticle overlaid on clean glass. I wasn’t able to see how the optic performed on heated targets, but I will be doing a full test and review of the DRS when they become available next month. One of the best things about the Holosun DRS-TH is its price. It’s very affordable compared to competitive offerings like the Sig Sauer Echo 3 and X-Vision XVT.

Highlights

640×512 sensor resolution

3X or 4X optical magnification

8X digital magnification

Detection Range: 2,400 yards (3X) or 4,200 yards (4X)

Onboard ballistic solver and BDC reticle

Works as a scope or clip-on

2560×1920 display

MSRP: $7,000 (3X) or $8,000 (4X)

A fox hunt filmed with the Rico Hybrid 4X. Video courtesy of Thomas Craig

Thermal scopes are expensive and the sting is lessened when they’re versatile. The Rico Hybrid is a high-end scope that’s also a clip-on sight. So you could use it on a dedicated night setup or you can move it from rifle to rifle. It could also work as a monocular if you were so inclined. The Rico Hybrid doesn’t have a built-in rangefinder, but it is compatible with InfiRay’s ILR-1000-2, which costs $800. If you use it with the rangefinder, the scope provides ballistic solutions for easy shooting at long ranges. One of the best features is the 4X base magnification, which means you’re starting at a higher optical zoom and you’ll retain better image quality as you zoom in farther. The 4X version is shipping out to dealers soon and the 3X is already available for purchase.