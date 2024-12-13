Save $1,200 on the Humminbird HELIX 15 CHIRP Fish Finder

Share







Right now, you can save $1,200 on a Humminbird HELIX 15 CHIRP GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter from Bass Pro Shops. That’s an impressive deal for this tricked-out deck.

Intuitive soft-key controls operate the user-friendly menu system on the 15-inch sunlight-viewable display. This lets you operate the fish finder in any conditions, but the excellent UI is just the start.

Dual Spectrum CHIRP sonar provides highly detailed fish arches and a clear view of fish-holding structure, as well as a good view of the bottom. The sonar offers two ways to search: Wide Mode for broad coverage, and Narrow Mode for highly detailed, focused coverage.

An enhanced built-in basemap gives you a clear view of the underwater terrain and points of interest so you can fish and navigate without question while identifying buoys, day markers, hazards, marinas, contours, depth markers, and more.

The HELIX 15 includes charts of more than 10,000 lakes along with costa coverage for the continental United States. You can also download additional charts from Humminbird’s LakeMaster and CoastMaster apps, and a host of compatible Navionics charts.

The AutoChart Live function allows you to create real-time maps of your fishing spots using the Humminbird LakeMaster features that maps depth contours, bottom hardness, and vegetation as the boat is moving.

The unit can store eight hours of recording and is compatible with AutoChart Zero Line SD cards, which allows you to expand the mapping capacity of the Helix indefinitely.

You can unlock even more features using the One-Boat Network, which allows you to integrate and communicate with Minn Kota and Cannon products. The Helix can be connected with high-speed ethernet to create a powerful, professional-grade fishing system from multiple fish finders or with add-ons like the Minn Kota i-Pilot Link and Humminbird CHIRP Radar.

You can also use Bluetooth with compatible Talon and Raptor shallow-water anchors and control them right from the Helix screen, as well as Cannon Optimum downriggers. Software updates are as easy as connecting to the Humminbird FishSmart app.

While this deal from Bass Pro lasts, you can get all that for just $1,999.

Humminbird HELIX 15 Features

15-inch, sunlight-viewable, high-resolution display

Soft-key controls

User-friendly menu system

Dual Spectrum CHIRP support with Wide Mode and Narrow Mode

Enhanced built-in basemap

The most complete offering of premium chart options available

AutoChart Live real-time mapping

One-Boat Network compatibility

High-speed Ethernet

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

NMEA 2000 networking compatibility