Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Cameras Are Now Only $59 Each

Save $40 with this great deal on our of favorite trail cameras at Bass Pro Shops

By Dave Maccar

Posted on Oct 25, 2024 11:40 AM EDT

The Moultrie edge is the best budget cellular trail camera

Fall is here, but it’s a long deer season and who couldn’t use a couple more trail cams to round out their setup? Right now, you can get single Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Cam for just $59.98 at Bass Pro Shops — that’s a discount of $40.

This top-of-the-line trail cam features Auto Connect, which allows the unit to connect to the strongest signal available from a variety of national networks. That means no more swapping out SIM cards. The camera’s new Cellboost antenna provides great connectivity in remote areas and it folds down for easy transport. 

For data storage, the unit has built-in memory and unlimited cloud storage, so you don’t have to swap out memory cards and keep track of them — and no more buying them and regularly erasing. Every photo and video uploads directly from the camera and is viewable on the cloud from wherever you happen to be.

The camera shoots 33MP photos using a high-performance sensor and 720p video with sound. A large 40-degree PIR (Passive Infra-Red) field of view is paired with a .65-second trigger for improved accuracy along with 80 feet of detection and flash range. All that comes together to make sure you get the maximum coverage and the best shots possible of that trophy buck to-be.    

Speaking of the flash, the Moultrie EDGE Cellular Trail Cam features a low-glow infrared flash that won’t spook animals for excellent photos after dark.  

What about power? The camera can run on 8 or 16 AA alkaline or lithium batteries (you can install 8 and the camera will activate and operate, 16 will provide longer battery life for cameras you can’t visit as often) , or it can be powered by solar or rechargeable options (not included). 

And you can set up and monitor your cams with the Moultrie Mobile app, with plans that start at $9.99 a month. 

Get moving and grab up a few of these excellent cameras for the sale price of $58.98 while you can.

Learn more about the EDGE in our review of the best cellular trail cameras.

Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera Specs

  • Connectivity: Auto Connect / Nationwide Coverage
  • Antenna: Cellboost, folding
  • Memory: Built-in and unlimited cloud storage
  • Resolution: 33MP photos, 720p video (with sound)
  • Detection Range: 80 feet
  • Field of View: 40 degrees
  • Flash: Low-glow infrared LED
  • Trigger Speed: 0.65 seconds
  • Power: 8 or 16 AA batteries, alkaline or lithiumDimensions: 5.39”H x 4.0”W x 3.54”D

