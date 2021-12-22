You have the best dog in the world and they deserve the best dog bed. But with so many options available, it can be hard to find the right one. I tested some of the best beds on the market with the help of my bird dog, Riley. We tested them for comfort, durability, and ease of cleaning.

A dog needs a comfortable place to sleep off a day of chasing squirrels or retrieving ducks. Here are our top picks and how they performed.

Best Dog Bed Overall: Orvis Memory Foam Couch Dog Bed

Key Features

Removable cushion

Orthopedic memory foam

Hypoallergenic and water-resistant liner

Quilted microfiber exterior

Machine wash and dry

Small: 27 inch x 21¾ inch outside dimensions, dogs up to 40 pounds

Medium: 34½ inch x 26½ inch outside dimensions, dogs 40-60 pounds (tested size)

Large: 41½ inch x 31½ inch outside dimensions, dogs 60-90 pounds

Riley’s comfort rating (out of 3): 🦴🦴🦴

Why it Made the Cut

This is the best dog bed overall because it’s extremely comfortable, easy to clean, and will last many years.

Pros

Easy cleaning

Comfort

Looks good

Cons

Dirt and hair get trapped in the space between the cushion and bolsters

Product Description

The Orvis Memory Foam Couch Dog Bed is Riley’s top choice over couches. Scott Einsmann

This was the hands-down winner of Riley’s favorite dog bed. During testing, he had several dog beds and couches in our living room, but his nap spot of choice was the Orvis Memory Foam Couch Dog Bed. I tried it out for myself, and I can attest to the comfort. It’s like laying on a premium memory foam mattress. That’s why we gave it 3/3 bones for the comfort rating.

Simply unzip the cover and machine wash with cold water to wash the bed. Then, dry on delicate and low heat. Orvis recommends not using bleach or strong detergents. So, if a muddy dog jumps onto this premium dog bed, you don’t need to panic. The dog bed is shaped and constructed like a couch, and like a couch, things fall between the cracks around the cushion. One of the biggest cons is that you’ll need to remove the cushion and vacuum out the hair and dirt between washes.

The build quality is excellent. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better made and better looking piece of dog furniture. It’s also made in the U.S. and contains no formaldehyde, phthalates, or heavy metals. I will note that the picture in the Orvis catalog is a bit deceiving, and it makes it look as though the bed is taller than it is. The cushion sits about four inches above the floor. Riley enjoys leaning against the bolsters, and they’re rigid enough to hold up to his body weight. The medium-sized bed was perfect for Riley, a 50-pound Brittany. It’s big enough for him to stretch out, but not too big that it’s not cozy.

At around $300, it isn’t cheap, but if you place quality and comfort as a priority, this is the best overall option.

Best Elevated Dog Bed: Cabela’s Elevated Dog Bed

Key Features

Size: 27 inch x 27 inch or 38 inch x 38 inch

Folds up for storage

Made of breathable mesh

Riley’s comfort rating: 🦴🦴

Why it Made the Cut

This is the best elevated dog bed because it folds up easily for travel, has a strong frame, it’s easy to clean, and has a comfortable, breathable mesh.

Pros

Keeps dogs cool

Easy to take on trips

Easy to clean

Value for the money

Cons

Pay attention to weight rating

Product Description

The Cabela’s Elevated Dog bed is foldable and easy for travel. Scott Einsmann

If you want a dog bed that will keep your dog cool in the summer, comfortable while camping, and that’s extremely easy to clean, then the Cabela’s elevated bed is a great choice. We set it up for the dogs when using our Solo Stove. It’s also excellent when we take the dogs to the lake so they can lay on the bed, not in the mud. It folds up like a camp chair, and it doesn’t take up a ton of space in a trunk or truck bed.

Riley found this bed to be comfortable, but it wasn’t his first choice if he had other options. When we were outside, and this was his only choice, he was quite happy with it. The trouble came when I decided to test it out. It’s weight rated for dogs, and I weigh more than that. It held me for a while, but it eventually buckled. The damage was fixable, a bent support, and I fixed it. Just pay attention to the weight rating, and you shouldn’t have an issue.

My favorite part of this bed is that it’s easy to clean off. You just need to hose it down and let it dry. It’s straightforward to care for, and the dogs love it. I also think it would be a good option for dogs that chew because there is no stuffing to pull out. At under $50, it’s also great if you’re on a budget.

Best Dog Bed for Chewers: Orvis ToughChew ComfortFill-Eco Bolster Dog Bed

Key Features

Ripstop nylon base layer

840-denier nylon liner

Microvelvet sleep surface

ComfortFill-Eco polyester fiberfill

Small 35.5 x 25.5 inches outside dimensions, dogs up to 40 pounds

Medium 40 x 26.5 inches outside dimensions, dogs 40 to 60 pounds (size tested)

Large 44 x 31 inches outside dimensions, dogs 60 to 90 pounds

X-large 50 x 37 inches outside dimensions, dogs 90 to 120 pounds

Machine washable

Riley’s comfort rating: 🦴🦴

Why it Made the Cut

This is the best dog bed for chewers because it’s built from durable materials, and Orvis will give you your money back if your dog chews through the bed.

Pros

Money-back guarantee if your dog chews through the lining

Comfortable

Easy to clean

Cons

Not as comfortable as memory foam beds

Product Description

When Riley was a puppy, he had really bad separation anxiety that manifested itself by him chewing through a lot of his beds. I’ve had friends who’ve had dogs chew through plumbing pipes and wood furniture, so it’s hard to imagine a dog bed being both comfortable and chew proof. But, the Orvis ToughChew dog bed is the best I’ve seen. They removed cording at the seams, so there are no weak points. It’s made from heavy-duty materials like 840 denier nylon, and they used hefty brass zippers. The construction reminds me more of a piece of serious outdoor gear than a dog bed.

Your dog’ll have a hard time chewing through this bed, but if it happens, you’ll get your money back. Scott Einsmann

Orvis struck a good balance between making a bed that’s durable and comfortable. The outside of the bed is still soft. But the cushion wasn’t Riley’s favorite. It feels like a pillow with a little fill. A memory foam cushion would make the bed more comfortable, but would likely interfere with the design. The good thing about the pillow cushioning is that all the components are machine washable. Another con is that it’s not as stable as other beds. If your dog likes to lean against the bolsters, the bed will lean to that side instead of keeping its shape.

The best feature of the dog bed is the included guarantee. If your dog manages to chew it up, Orvis will give you a refund. That adds a lot of value to this bed.

Best Orthopedic Dog Bed: Helping Hound Ortho Sleeper Bolster Bed

Key Features

4-inch-thick memory foam

Velvet microfiber bolster with plush Sherpa sleep surface

Bolster is filled with our 100% recycled high loft MemoryFiber

Machine washable

Sizes: Small, medium, and large

Why It Made the Cut

The Ortho Sleeper gets the nod for best dog bed that gives back and best orthopedic dog bed, because for every bed you buy, Helping Hound donates a bed and it offers four inches of memory foam to support dogs with bad joints.

Pros

Helps dogs in need

Thick memory foam

Bolstered design

Cons

Limited color selection

Product Description

Helping Hound is part of Carolina Pet Company, and Helping Hound is their way of giving back to dogs in need. For every Helping Hound bed purchased, a bed is donated to a shelter of your choice. When buying your bed, select the shelter that you want them to send the donated bed.

I wasn’t able to test a bed from Helping Hound, but I thought it was worthwhile to mention their orthopedic dog bed in my list of best dog beds because it’s a great cause. The four inches of memory foam will certainly be comfortable, yet remain low enough to the ground to be easily accessible to dogs with joint problems. I also like that they chose to use recycled filler for the bolsters.

How I Tested the Best Dog Beds

For this test, I enlisted the help of Riley, who has been in the business of testing dog beds for nine years. He’s an expert in comfort and has discerning taste. He’s also been living rent free for too long, and it’s about time he started chipping in on work. With Riley’s help, I tested the beds in three key categories.

Comfort (Is it comfortable enough that a dog will readily use it?)

Ease of cleaning (Does it wash easily?)

Durability (Will it last a long time?)

About Riley

An experienced dog bed tester, bird dog Riley knows comfort. Scott Einsmann

Age: 9

Breed: Brittany

Weight: 50 pounds

Body type: Tall

The comfort test was all Riley. I had all the dog beds in our living room to see which bed he gravitated to the most. There was a clear winner in that category, and after trying them all myself, I agree with Riley’s assessment. Aside from comfort giving a dog a good night’s rest, it’s also a consideration for dogs with joint issues. Each bed tested received a rating of up to three bones, which you’ll find in the key features section of each review.

Ease of cleaning is an essential part of any dog bed. They quickly accumulate dirt and hair, and you’ll wash them many times. Anything that requires hand washing is not ideal, and if you have to wrestle the cover back on the bed, that’s another red flag.

Durability does not mean chew resistance because I’ve yet to find a bed a skilled chewer couldn’t destroy. I also think it’s better to treat the chewing issue with training rather than a more durable bed. Durability is more so the quality of the bed and how long it will provide your dog with a comfortable place to sleep. Two months wasn’t enough to see any noticeable wear on the beds I tested, but it was easy to assess the build quality. I’ve gone through enough beds in ten years to spot the weaknesses in design, padding, zippers, and stitching.

Things to Consider

The best dog bed for your dog depends on four main factors: size, design, cushion, and how it will be used. Here are some tips on picking the right one.

Sizes

The size of your dog and how they like to sleep will determine the right size. The main sizing metric used for dog beds is weight, but we all know that some dogs are heavy for their size. So, take a look at the dimensions the manufacturer provides as well. How your dog sleeps is another important consideration. If they curl up in a ball to sleep, a smaller bed will be more comfortable for them, but if they like to sprawl out—like Riley—you might need to size up the bed if they’re in between sizes.

Designs

There are three main designs for dog beds: flat, bolstered, and burrows. Flat beds are a cushion that sits flat on the ground without any supporting cushions around the edges. Bolstered beds look like mini couches and they have cushions around the edges that give a dog something to lean against. If you have a dog that likes to sleep under furniture, a burrow dog bed might be for them. They’re like comfortable caves for a dog to crawl into and sleep.

Cushion

One of the key differences between a good bed and the best dog bed is the cushion’s quality. It’s a lot like mattresses. Cheap memory foam goes flat, and bad stuffing bunches and becomes uneven. Quality aside, you also have the choice between memory foam or polyester fill. Memory foam is comfortable and supportive, and it’s the best choice for dogs with joint issues. Polyester fill is easy to wash, and most are machine washable.

Use

Will it be used inside the house? Will it be used for travel? Inside a crate? For outdoors? Those are just some of the use cases for a dog bed and which you prioritize will steer your decision.

FAQs

Q: How do I keep a dog from destroying their bed? If a dog is chewing a bed when left alone, it’s likely a symptom of anxiety. That’s why the best way to treat the chewing is to treat the anxiety. Consult with a dog trainer to put together a training plan for your dog. Q: How much does a dog bed cost? Dog beds range from $30 to $500, and materials and construction dictate the price. In the above list of best dog beds, you’ll find inexpensive beds for under $40 to the best of the best dog beds at $300. Q: Do dogs prefer hard or soft beds? In general, if a dog bed has the quality of a good mattress—not too soft and not too firm—it’ll make for a comfortable dog bed. But, it ultimately depends on the dog. I have two dogs of the same breed, and one prefers to sleep on the hardwood floor, and the other prefers a plush dog bed. “Ask” your dog and buy the dog bed that corresponds with their preference.

Final Thoughts on Dog Beds

Your best friend will love any of the best dog beds on Riley’s list. They’re dog tested and dog approved. Pick the one that best fits your needs and your dog’s preferences. You’ll be blessed with a well-rested dog that’s ready to play fetch or find birds.