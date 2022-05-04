Sure, you could buy mom a gift card, but nothing says “I appreciate you” like a curated gift that allows her to enjoy the outdoors. If you’re shopping for a mom that loves hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, or the shooting sports, you’ve landed on the right gift guide. We’ve assembled the very best gifts for moms chosen by our staff and outdoor experts. To make finding the perfect gift even easier, we broke the gifts into categories and included a wide range of price options.

Best Fishing Gift: Gill OS3 Coastal Jacket for Ladies

Key Features

XPLORE 2-layer fabric construction

Hi-Viz hood with two-way adjustment system

Jacket available in Ocean Blue or bright red

Designed specifically for women

Product Description

Anglers know the importance of having the best rain gear for fishing and it’s one of the best fishing gifts you can give. Like any good gift, a quality rain suit is something that will last forever and get used on nearly all fishing trips. The Gills OS3 isn’t just generic rain gear that fits women well, they’re one of the best rain gear for fishing—highly water-repellent, stain-resistant, and breathable. -Scott Einsmann

Best for an Experienced Fly Angler: Abel Vaya

Key Features

More than 80 different color/design options

Custom and personalized options available

5.45 ounces (in 5/6 weight)

Dual-pawl drag system

Lightweight

Priced reasonably for its performance if you don’t spring for a specialized design

Product Description

If you’re shopping for a fly angler then you can’t do better than one of the stunning reels made by Abel. Not only are you giving someone a reel that will last a lifetime, but it’s also visually stunning. If you really want to show mom your appreciation then get her one of the custom finishes for a functional work of art. If you want to learn more about the Abel Vaya, check out Monte Burke’s review of the best fly fishing reels. -Scott Einsmann

Best for a New Fly Angler: Orvis Encounter

Key Features

Entry-level price

Includes rod, reel, fly line, leader, and case

Comes apart in four pieces for easy storage and transportation

Fresh air, interacting with nature, and stress relief–for the most part—are all included when you buy a fly fishing outfit. If your mom could benefit from getting started in fly fishing then get her one of the best fly rods for beginners, the Orvis Encounter. It comes with a rod, reel, line, leader, and case. All that’s needed is a few flies and she’s ready to start catching fish out of the local pond, lake, or stream. This gift also pairs nicely with fly rod casting lessons at the local fly shop or a guided fishing trip to learn the ropes. -Scott Einsmann

Best Baby Carrier: Osprey Poco Child Carrier

Key Features

Weighs 7.89 pounds

Carries up to 48.5 pounds

Built-in sunshade with UPF 50+ protection

26-liter gear capacity

Torso length adjusts from 15 to 22 inches

Fits waist/hips from 26 to 49 inches

Deluxe padded cockpit with soft contact surfaces, anatomic fit, and ventilated side panels

Easy to use harness system for child

Adjustable frame

Folds down for easy transport and storage

Product Description

Sharing the outdoors with a child is one of the best experiences for parents, and a baby carrier allows you to do that. A child is ready for a backpack carrier when they can sit up independently with head and neck control. One of the best baby carriers for hiking is the Osprey Poco. It has an adjustable frame so both parents can swap carrying duties and enough room to carry outdoor and child care essentials. The foot bar keeps the carrier upright and it’s relatively easy to get the child in and out. And the locking hinges and rotating side arms allow the frame to fold down for storage. The harness system and buckle for the child are easy to use and adjust. It also has adjustable stirrups for the child. There’s a soft, removable drool pad that’s comfy as a headrest when baby needs a nap. And there’s also a convenient loop to attach toys, snacks, and pacifiers. -Jackie Holbrook



Best for New Archers: Bear Archery Cruzer G2

Key Features

Draw weight: 5 to 70 pounds

Draw lengths: 12 to 30 inches

Includes all needed accessories, except a release aid and arrows

Comes in solid or camo colors

Product Description

The Bear Archery Cruzer G2 fits archers of all sizes. It can go from extremely easy to pull to heavy enough to hunt just about any animal. That adjustability makes it one of the best compound bows for the money and for new shooters. If mom wants to take up archery, buy her this bow and then take her to an archery shop for a lesson as well as a release aid and arrows. Better yet, get yourself a bow, too, and enjoy the new hobby together. -Scott Einsmann

Best Cooler: YETI Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler

Key Features

3.1 pounds

Holds 16 pounds of ice

13 can capacity

Three-year warranty

No leak zipper

Durable

Holds ice longer than others

Product Description

I own a ton of YETI products, and I love them all. I also didn’t buy a single one of them, and they’ve been my favorite gifts to give and receive for birthdays/holidays. So, if you’re looking for a practical gift mom can use and love, the YETI Hopper Flip makes a great option. Whether she’s at the ball field, the boat, or the beach, she can chill her drinks and look cool doing it.

The price might seem steep for a soft cooler, but by the time she runs through several cheaper ones your mom will save money in the long run. And besides, for all the money she probably spent on you, is it really that much? – Adam Moore

Best for Winter Sports: Patagonia Women’s Nano Puff Jacket

Key Features

Sizes XXS-XXL

Variety of color options

Option to buy it used at Patagonia Worn Wear

Extremely lightweight and compressible to fit in its own pocket

100% post-consumer recycled polyester insulation and 100% recycled shell

Water-repellent finish

Great for layering or stand alone piece

Incredibly warm for its weight

Stylish

Product Description

You can’t go wrong with a quality puffy as a gift. The Patagonia Nano, specifically, is a versatile jacket my mom has worn for years. It’s perfect for any outdoor sport and keeps you insulated without adding any extra bulk. So make sure you know mom’s size to ensure a snug, mobile fit.

While this jacket runs on the pricier side, Patagonia is committed to providing resources on how to maintain and repair gear, as well as an option to send them your damaged items. So, if you’re looking for a multi-purpose layer, this is the one to buy, and one she’ll probably wear for years. – Samantha Silverman

Best Tech Gift: Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

Key Features

Sizes: Available in the Instinct 2 (45mm bezel) and the Instinct 2S (40mm)

Solar charging: Standard or solar charging models; both use a proprietary USB charging cable

Battery life: Varies based on model and enabled functions. “Unlimited” on 45mm Instinct 2 Solar models, in smartwatch mode with at least three hours per day of moderate sunlight (50,000 lux)

Shock and thermal resistant: Military standard 810

Water resistant: Up to 100 meters

Navigation modes: Navigation, Expedition, Track Me, Waypoint, etc.

Environmental widgets: Altimeter, barometer, compass, moon phase, sunrise/sunset, weather, etc.

Health and wellness: Vo2 Max, step tracker, stairs climbed, activity tracking, etc.

Activity modes: 40 activities, including running, hiking, hunt, fish, and more

Emergency options: Incident Detection

Product Description

People who spend most of their lives outdoors don’t want a generic smart watch, we want a watch that compliments our outdoor lifestyle. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a feature-rich smart watch that benefits hikers, runners, backpackers, and hunters. It helps you navigate, track your activity, and it tells time. Best of all, the solar charging capability extends battery life for extended trips. If mom needs a GPS watch, activity tracker, and smart watch in one, look no further. To learn more read the Garmin Instinct Solar 2 review by Natalie Krebs.

Best for Expectant Moms: Make My Belly Fit

Make My Belly Fit Check Price

Key Features

Fits all jackets

Water resistant

Removable fleece layer

Can also be used with newborns

Product Description

Having to swap out your clothes for a temporary wardrobe at month five can be pretty frustrating for expecting moms. Fortunately, this jacket extender means she’ll be able to keep wearing her favorite technical shell or puffer jacket on hikes and other adventures up until the very end. Just zip up each side and use the zipper in the middle as you would on your regular jacket. -Laura Lancaster

Best for Backpackers: Klymaloft Sleeping Pad

Key Features

Available sizes: R (72 inches x 23 inches) to XL (78 inches x 29 inches) and a double (78 inches x 53 inches)

Weight: 2 lbs, 4.5 ounces

Height: 2.5 inches (the XL and the double are 5 inches)

R rating: 2.1

Fabric: 75D polyester

Extremely comfortable

Surprisingly small packed size for a pad with a foam topper

Every mom deserves a great night of sleep in the outdoors, and the Klymaloft delivers just that. With a foam topper above inflatable air chambers, it feels closer to an actual mattress than anything I’ve tried—including traditional car camping pads. And it’s light enough to be a realistic option for taking backpacking to boot. You can read more about the Klymaloft and other sleeping pads in the article The Best Backpacking Sleeping Pads.- Laura Lancaster

Best Homemade Gift: Turkey Feather Earrings

Breast feathers from an Eastern gobbler, made into earrings by the author. Natalie Krebs

You’ll need:

Feathers of your choice (at least two, reasonably symmetric ones)

Two earring hooks

Needle-nose pliers

Nail or fly scissors

Craft wire or Crimp beads

A fly-tying vise (optional)

Again, you don’t have to shell out for something store-bought. Throw it back to kindergarten and make Mom something special instead. Few things are prettier than spring sunshine on turkey breast feathers—especially if those feathers are attached to a bird you just tagged. To capture that sight and the memory of my hunt, I always save feathers from the birds I kill and turn them into earrings. It’s turkey season now, so tag out quick or pluck a few from a buddy’s bird. Even better? Secretly snag some from the longbeard your mom killed. If you’re a fly tier or a feather hoarder like me, you can use feathers from ducks, pheasants, grouse—whatever’s available. (My two favorite pairs are made from drake mallard curls and mallard speculum feathers.) If you do have the necessary materials lying around, this project won’t cost a dime. Scrounge earring hooks from an old pair, or buy new sets online or at a craft store.

Examples of different ways to fasten wrappings. The easiest option is the middle earring, which uses a simple wire loop and one bead crimp. The craftier you get, the more you can experiment with tightly coiled wire (left) or a more organic loose wrap (right). Natalie Krebs

Experiment with patterns and wire wrapping until you get the right look. Trim your feathers along the quill for size. I typically form a U-shaped hook with a bit of wire, then crimp it in place or bind it to the quill with wire. Finally, add the earring hook, which you open and attach with the needle-nose pliers.

Leather backing (left) and examples of multi-species earrings, including shaped turkey feather earrings (bottom right). Natalie Krebs

If you want to get fancy, you can shape feathers with a fine pair of scissors. Just keep in mind that the feathers are very light, and have a tendency to fly up in wind or when walking, so it’s not a bad idea to add a little weight to the back of the feather, either with a bead or a small patch of leather. If you want to make earrings from wing feathers, be sure to take similar sized feathers from each wing so they’re symmetrical. – Natalie Krebs

FAQs

Q: What is the best surprise gift for mom? The best surprise gift for mom is something that she’s always wanted but would never buy for herself. A great example is the Abel Vaya reel. It’s something a fly angler dreams of owning but won’t likely buy for themselves. Q: What do you get from an outdoorsy mom? One of the best gifts for an outdoorsy mom is a GPS watch like the Garmin Instinct Solar 2. No matter what your mom likes doing outside, this piece of gear will come in handy. Q: What should I get the woman who has everything for Mother’s Day? Get the woman who has everything a new hobby. Whether that’s through an archery lesson, guided fishing trip, or one of the beginner kits in this gift guide.

Final Thoughts

The best gifts for moms help her enjoy her passion or find a new outdoor hobby. Our picks do just that and she’ll cherish them well beyond Mother’s Day.