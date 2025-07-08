Osprey Backpack Deals Are On for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for The Gear Shakedown Hands-on gear tests for hardcore adventurers. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Every serious backpacker has owned at least one Osprey. Some refuse to wear anything else. Simply put, Osprey transfers weight from your shoulders to your hips better than any pack out there. They also have more airflow across the back panel than anything else out there, which essential for anyone who works up a sweat on hot days in the mountains. I’m stoked to see these options on sale for Prime Day and recommend picking one up if you’ve been looking to make a change to your kit.

For lightweight enthusiasts:

For traditional backpackers:

For day hikers: