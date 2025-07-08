Osprey Backpack Deals Are On for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Every serious backpacker has owned at least one Osprey. Some refuse to wear anything else. Simply put, Osprey transfers weight from your shoulders to your hips better than any pack out there. They also have more airflow across the back panel than anything else out there, which essential for anyone who works up a sweat on hot days in the mountains. I’m stoked to see these options on sale for Prime Day and recommend picking one up if you’ve been looking to make a change to your kit.
For lightweight enthusiasts:
- Osprey Exos 48 is 15% off
- Osprey Eja 58 is 15% off
For traditional backpackers:
- Osprey Aether 55L is 20% off
- Osprey Ariel 65L is 35% off
For day hikers:
- Men’s: Osprey Talon 22L is 15% off
- Women’s: Osprey Tempest 22L is 15% off