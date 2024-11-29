Outdoor Life Knives on Sale for Black Friday

Last year Outdoor Life launched a line of knives and you can score a few of the models on sale this Black Friday.

Save $40 on the PLX Lock Folder

The crossbar lock (AXIS Lock) was a revolutionary design and remains one of the best locking mechanisms. It has a good action, ambidextrous closing, and rock solid lock strength giving you a well-rounded knife that can handle just about anything. If you add in a classic drop point blade shape, nice wood handle, and a proven knife steel, you’ll end up with the PLX, a fantastic EDC knife.

Save $9 on the Utility Axe

This hatchet is great for prepping kindling and it has a few tricks up its sleeve. There’s a ferro rod stashed on the sheath and a saw hidden inside the 14-inch handle. So you can cut a fallen limb to size, split it, shave a feather stick, and throw sparks to start the fire all with this one tool.

Great Gift Outdoor Life Trapper Collectors Set

The Outdoor Life Collector Series knives aren’t on sale, but they make a great gift for any OL fan. They feature Outdoor Life covers from 1942 on the knife handle and the wood presentation box. The classic trapper slipjoint pattern isn’t all nostalgia, it’s a useful design in the field or as a daily pocket knife.

 
