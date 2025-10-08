Prime Day Electric Chainsaw Deals: Today Only

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Electric chainsaws are better than ever, and they are a nice alternative to the two-stroke gas saw for tackling jobs around the home. Prime day is in full swing and we found some of the steepest discounts on electric chainsaws.
- Husqvarna Power Axe 350i Cordless Electric Chainsaw, 18 Inch Chainsaw with Brushless Motor: $369 (Save $110)
- RELOIVE 16-Inch Brushless Electric Chainsaw: $95 (Save $95)
- Greenworks 40V, 12-inch Compact Chainsaw: $114 (Save $46)
- EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 12″ Battery Powered Chainsaw: $228 (Save $52)
- YAHHU 6-Inch Mini Cordless Chainsaw: $35 (Save $60)