Prime Day Deals on Bipods

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A bipod is an essential piece of gear for accurate shooting. It creates a steady rest for your rifle in the field and can help you extend your ethical range as a hunter and hit more targets during competition and practice.

These bipods have good features and are offered at attractive prices.

Save 20% on Magpul Bipods

Magpul’s bipods are one of our favorites to recommend for shooters on a budget. They are solidly constructed and quick to deploy. The legs have 3.7 inches of travel to adapt to uneven terrain and can be adjusted with one hand.

The bipod is constructed from aluminum and polymer and weighs only 11 ounces, which is a great benefit for shooters trying to keep the overall weight of their rifle down.

You can get these bipods in black or flat dark earth and choose from various connection systems. Magpul has models that attach to swivel studs, Picatinny rails, and M-Lok slots.

A useful accessory is Magpul’s QR Rail Grabber, which converts the bipod to a quick detach system, and is being offered with a 31 percent discount during Prime Day.

Save 20% on a Caldwell XLA Pivot Bipod with Adjustable Notched Legs

This Caldwell bipod is one of the best values on the market. It is patterned after the legendary Harris bipod and incorporates many excellent features.

The legs are notched, giving the user four different levels of adjustment to choose from. They extend with a spring-loaded release that lets you set the bipod to its maximum height in a flash.

This proven design is constructed from metal and has rubber feet that won’t mar whatever surface you’re shooting from.

The bipod has a pivot feature that lets you level the rifle easily. The Caldwell bipod can be had in four different sizes with legs that adjust from 13.5 to 27 inches, 6 to 9 inches, 9 to 13 inches, and 13 to 23 inches.

Save 19% on a FAB Defense Spike Precision Bipod

This bipod has a tremendous amount of adjustability baked into its design. The head has both pan and tilt features which can make it easier to get on target or to transition from one target to another – but you can also lock them down to immobilize the head, which can be advantageous as well.

The legs can be placed in one of four locking positions: 0, 45, 90, and 135 degrees, which is very handy for quickly adapting to the available terrain. The length of the legs can be set between 180mm and 250mm (7.1 to 9.8 inches).

This bipod comes with rubberized feet that can be removed and exchanged without the need for tools.

