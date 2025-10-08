Best Leatherman Deals for Prime Day

Hottest deals on hunting gear for Prime Day!

Check out the hottest deals on these iconic multi-tools

By Alex Robinson

Published

Leatherman Prime Day 2025
Leatherman

Every outdoorsman needs a Leatherman and these days there are a wide variety of options. These multi-tools come in a ton of different configurations with each offering slightly different features. So in reality, while you probably only need one Leatherman, you’ll probably want a bunch of them. Take advantage of the latest Prime Day deals (on October 7 and 8) to stock up on your multi-tool arsenal.

Save 25% on a Leatherman Rebar — was $90, now $68 

The Rebar includes 17 tools, stainless steel construction, it’s made in the USA, and comes with a 25-year warranty. That promise of durability is hard to beat.

Save 30% on a Leatherman Free P2 Multi-Tool 

The Free includes 19 tools in a compact design — it weighs about 12 ounces. It’s designed for maximum functionality and one-handed use. 

Get a Leatherman Micra Keychain Multi-Tool for only $49

This little guy is the perfect tool to have on your keychain. With 10 different tools, it will get you out of a jam when you’ve got nothing else. 

Save 20% on Gerber Gear Suspension NXT

While not technically a “Leatherman” this multi-tool from Gerber still fits the bill. It includes 15 tools and was designed specifically for outdoorsmen. 

