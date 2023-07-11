Prime Day Deals on Jackery Solar Panels and Power Stations
Power up your next adventure with great savings on Jackery products
The best Prime Day Jackery deals of 2023 are here. Outdoor Life has tested dozens of power stations and solar panels and we’re convinced that the Jackery units are some of the best there is. If you’ve been putting off snagging one for yourself, these great prices make it the perfect time to finally make a purchase
Solar Generators
Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your gas generator or find a home emergency power solution, the below solar generator packages are great deals that we highly recommend.
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is 18% off
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is 44% off
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is 45% off
- Jackery Solar Generator 500 is 30% off
Power Stations
We’ve tested any number of power stations and keep coming back to these Jackery models for their simplicity and reliability.
- Jackery Explorer 1500 is 30% off
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is 36% off
- This power station was included in our pick for the best solar generators after side-by-side testing with comparable units from Anker, BioLite, and Goal Zero. See the full review here.
- Jackery Explorer 300 is 27% off
- Jackery Explorer 240 is 44% off at $168
Solar Panels
- Jackery SolarSaga 200W is 30% off at $490
- Jackery SolarSaga 100X is 30% off at $210
- Jackery SolarSaga 100W is 30% off at $210