Black Friday is almost here, and there are already countless deals to be had on some of the top solar generators on the market today from the likes of Jackery, Anker, Bluetti, and more. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals out there, in part based on our testing of solar generator units, to help you make the best choice for your family and adventures. Check back through cyber Monday for updates on savings as deals continue to evolve.

Deals on Solar Generators

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a serious solar generator kit to provide backup emergency power for your home: Goal Zero has the Black Friday deals you want. Get over $2000 off a 10800Wh home backup solar generator (that’s 3.5 days of power before you get to the 600 watts of incoming solar power) or 20% off a Yeti 6000X and two Boulder 200 solar panels.

One of our top-rated solar generators—the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro—is 10% while its big brother—the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro—is 34% off.

The Anker 625 is one of the best 100-watt solar panels on the market, and here it’s paired with Anker’s most powerful powerstations (at least for now) for $300 off the Anker 757 Solar Generator.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Solar Generator is $1900 off when you pair it with three 400-watt solar panels—one of the best savings we found on a 3000Wh setup.

Just looking to charge your phone during a power outage? The Solar Panel 5+ and Solar Panel 10+ was one of our favorite solar panels for camping due its ability to hold a charge for months and recharge again using the power of the sun (unlike other so-called solar chargers).

Deals on Powerstations

The Jackery Explorer 2000 has enough juice for just about anything in your home (120 volts and 2200 watts through the AC port), and is on sale for 20% off this Black Friday. (If that’s too much juice for you, you can also snag the smaller Explorer 500 for 15% off)

Goal Zero has deals on tons of powerstations in their lineup, from the Yeti 200X all the way up to the 10800Wh Home Backup System.

Bluetti also has deals on their wide range of powerstation options; we’re most impressed by this 2000Wh powerstation on sale for only $1200.

Meanwhile, Anker’s new 767—RVers keeping an eye out for this alternative to gas-powered generators, this one has the plug you’ve been looking—isn’t on sale yet, but you can snag a $400 pre-order discount.

Deals on Solar Panels

One of the top-performing solar panels in our tests of the best solar generators was the Jackery SolarSaga 200W, which is 20% off for Black Friday—an even better deal if you’re looking to buy two (or four). If you need a bit less juice, the SolarSaga 100W is 30% off.

