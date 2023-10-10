We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Anker is one of our favorite brands for solar generators. They consistently test well (check our major testing on the best solar generators) and have useful features, like sun dials on the solar panels and energy-savings modes on their power stations. And now they’re on steep discount for this October’s Prime Day. If you’ve been putting off kitting yourself out with a solar generator or power station there has never been a better time to score one.

Solar Generators

Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator is 30 percent off

Read more about our test of the Anker SOLIX F2000 (previously called the Anker 767)

Anker SOLIX F1200 Solar Generator is 38 percent off

Power Stations

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station is 36 percent off

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station is 50 percent off

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station is 25 percent off

Anker 535 PowerHouse is 36 percent off



