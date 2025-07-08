21 Prime Day Knife Deals: Multi-Tools, Folders Under $50, EDC Fixed Blades, and Made-in-USA blades

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
My drawer full of knives is proof that I have low impulse control when it comes to new knives. If you’re in the distinguished club, these deals are for you. From a Leatherman Free P4 for a crazy good price of $112 to one of the best budget EDC fixed blades for only $51 to a made-in-USA knife for $64, there’s no shortage of savings.
EDC Knives Under $50
CJRB Hectare is now only $34
Save 25% on a Kershaw Outright
Save $10 on a CJRB Folding Knife Pyrite
Get a CJRB Acacia Pocket Knife for only $29
Save 20% on a CJRB Ekko
Save $21 on a Cold Steel AD-10 Lite. It’s now just over $50
Get a Cold Steel Tuff Lite for only $34
EDC Fixed Blades
Save 20% on a Vosteed H-Back Series EDC Fixed Blade Knife. It’s only $55.
Save $10 on a Kizer Mini Harpoon EDC Fixed Blade
Made in USA
Kershaw Leek for only $64
25% on a Leatherman Free T2. It’s now only $38.
Save $15 on a Kershaw Blur
Multi Tools
Save 37% on a SOG PowerPint Mini Compact Stainless Steel Multi-Tool. It’s now only $34
Save 25% on a Leatherman Free P4. It’s now $113.
Save 25% on a Leatherman Bolster. It’s now only $38.
Save $33 on a Leatherman Free P2. It’s now only $98.
SOG PowerAccess Deluxe is only $45
Save 36% on a SOG Everyday Daily Solution. It’s now only $50.
Swiss Army Knives
Save 22% on a Victorinox Evolution 10
Victorinox Recruit is only $21
Save 20% on a Victorinox Ranger 61