21 Prime Day Knife Deals: Multi-Tools, Folders Under $50, EDC Fixed Blades, and Made-in-USA blades

My drawer full of knives is proof that I have low impulse control when it comes to new knives. If you’re in the distinguished club, these deals are for you. From a Leatherman Free P4 for a crazy good price of $112 to one of the best budget EDC fixed blades for only $51 to a made-in-USA knife for $64, there’s no shortage of savings.

EDC Knives Under $50

CJRB Hectare is now only $34

Save 25% on a Kershaw Outright

Save $10 on a CJRB Folding Knife Pyrite

Get a CJRB Acacia Pocket Knife for only $29

Save 20% on a CJRB Ekko

Save $21 on a Cold Steel AD-10 Lite. It’s now just over $50

Get a Cold Steel Tuff Lite for only $34

EDC Fixed Blades

Save 20% on a Vosteed H-Back Series EDC Fixed Blade Knife. It’s only $55.

Save $10 on a Kizer Mini Harpoon EDC Fixed Blade

Made in USA

Kershaw Leek for only $64

25% on a Leatherman Free T2. It’s now only $38.

Save $15 on a Kershaw Blur

Save 37% on a SOG PowerPint Mini Compact Stainless Steel Multi-Tool. It’s now only $34

Save 25% on a Leatherman Free P4. It’s now $113.

Save 25% on a Leatherman Bolster. It’s now only $38.

Save $33 on a Leatherman Free P2. It’s now only $98.

SOG PowerAccess Deluxe is only $45

Save 36% on a SOG Everyday Daily Solution. It’s now only $50.

Swiss Army Knives

Save 22% on a Victorinox Evolution 10

Victorinox Recruit is only $21

Save 20% on a Victorinox Ranger 61