Best Prime Day Portable Power Deals 2023
Get a power station that can travel with you wherever you go with one of these top savings
Whether you need a backup generator for your home or are just looking for some extra juice to power your laptop at the park, we’ve got the Prime Day portable power deals of 2023 you need. We’ve looked at the top products from Jackery, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Goal Zero, and Anker to find the best deals for you.
Jackery
We’ve tested any number of power stations and keep coming back to these Jackery models for their simplicity and reliability.
- Jackery Explorer 1500 is 30% off at $1190
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is 36% off
- This power station was included in our pick for the best solar generators after side-by-side testing with comparable units from Anker, BioLite, and Goal Zero. See the full review here.
- Jackery Explorer 300 is 27% off
- Jackery Explorer 240 is 44% off at $168
BLUETTI
- BLUETTI EB3A is 43% off at $200
- BLUETTI EB200P is 53% off
Ecoflow
- Ecoflow River 2 is 38% off
- Ecoflow Delta 1300 is 30% off at $770
- Ecoflow RIVER 2 Max is 24% off
Goal Zero
If maximizing your power sources is your top priority, Goal Zero has got you covered with its Yeti series, including a 3000Wh and 6000Wh power station.
- Yeti 200X is 40 percent off
- Yeti 500X: $399.95 (Originally $549.95)
- Yeti 3000X: $1,999.95 (Originally $3,499.95)
Anker
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Powerhouse 757 is 50% off
- Anker SOLIX F2000 PowerHouse 767 is 27% off
- Anker 555 is 30% off
- Anker 535 is 36% off
- Anker 521 is 25% off
