We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Jackery has been one of the brands that has consistently impressed during OL’s test of the best solar generators. Their beefy power stations are easy to use and hold a charge for a long period of time, while their solar panels can generate a charge in just about any lighting condition. If you’re looking for great Prime Day savings on a backup power solution for your home or backcountry rig, now is the time.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is 30 percent off

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is 39 percent off

Featured in our test of the best solar generators

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is 39 percent off

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is 40 percent off

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is 40 percent off

Jackery SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel is 36 percent off