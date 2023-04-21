We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We scoured the web to find the biggest deals on power stations and solar generators just in time for severe weather alerts and future camping trips on the horizon. These power stations and generators can keep you prepared and plugged-in wherever you are. Top brands like Anker, Jackery, Goal Zero, and more are currently offering discounts on reliable and portable power sources. These models allow you to run essential devices during a power outage or during frontcountry camping trips. You can also pair any of these power stations with solar panels to extend the life of your power source.

Deals on Power Stations

Goal Zero Yeti 1000X Li Portable Power Station is $200 off at $1,299.99

Goal Zero’s Yeti is its most versatile power station with enough juice for larger devices such as fridges or TVs, but it’s also portable enough to pack in the car. The 1000X power station charges phones, laptops, cameras, fridges, grills, TVs, CPAP machines, and more. Recharge it easily with AC, solar, or 12V power.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station is 25 percent off at $186.99

The Anker 535 has nine charging ports. Anker

Anker 535 Portable Power Station is 9 percent off at $499.99

Right now Amazon is also offering a $50 coupon on top of the 9 percent discount. With a 512Wh capacity, a five-year warranty, and a 10-year lifespan, this is one of the best deals on power stations.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panels is $250 off at $1,399

The Explorer 1000 Pro has a max output of 1000W (peaking at 2000W), which is enough juice to power many modern refrigerators. But given that its battery life is only 1002Wh, it can only supply that power for about a day (assuming it’s not charging anything else) unless it’s also being supplied with fresh juice from a solar panel setup at the same time. Solar panels can make all the difference if your power needs are high or you want to stay charged for a long trip.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station is $200 off at $899

After months of testing, this generator is one OL staff writer Laura Lancaster’s go-to model. Read Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro: Reliable Performance Without the Bells and Whistles for her full review.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000, Explorer 1000 and 1xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panel is $100 off at $1,298

The EcoFlow has a three-year warranty and a 2,016W capacity. EcoFlow

EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 Portable Power Station is $499 off at $1,599.99

This portable power station can be charged with two methods at once for a fast turn-around. Ideal for outdoor adventures or a home back-up, the EcoFlow can power up to 15 devices at once.

EcoFlow DELTA Max 1600 Portable Power Station is $399 off at $1,399.99

EcoFlow 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel is $99 off at $549.99

Pair a solar panel with one of these discounted power stations for a solar generator that will give you peace of mind during a prolonged outage.

Unsure of your power needs? Compare the best deals on power stations with our roundup of The Best Solar Generators of 2023, Tested and Reviewed to find the best fit for you.