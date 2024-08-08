Save $280 on a Beretta A300 Ultima

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Beretta A300 Ultima is a great shotgun for the money, and it’s an even better value on sale. During the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic you can get the True Timber camo versions for $280 off, which drops the price to $700. If you’re on the fence and want to learn more about the A300, read our full review.

