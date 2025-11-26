The 58 Best Black Friday Deals on Kuiu Hunting Gear

These are the best deals on Kuiu hunting equipment, technical hunt clothing, rain gear, and more

By Natalie Krebs

Published

A hunter wearing kuiu puts a locking tag on a caribou.
Photo by Natalie Krebs

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Kuiu makes some of the best lightweight, durable, and high-performance hunting gear for the money. For Black Friday the company is offering up to 50 percent off across the site, with the brand’s usual free shipping after $149. Here are some of the most noteworthy deals.

Kuiu Hunting Equipment

Kuiu Whitetail Gear

Kuiu Merino Layers

Kuiu Waterfowl Gear

Kuiu Rain Gear

Kuiu Men’s Hunting Pants

Kuiu Pants Are on Sale

Photo by Natalie Kreb
Browse All Kuiu Pant Deals

Women’s Hunting Clothing

Women’s Hunting Pants

Women's Kuiu Gear

A hunter in kuiu and an orange vest sits behind a bull elk in the snow.
See All Women's Kuiu Deals

Hunting Gloves

Other Kuiu Gear

Natalie Krebs Avatar

Natalie Krebs

Executive Editor

Natalie Krebs is the Executive Editor of Outdoor Life, where she tackles everything from reporting digital features to producing podcast episodes. Originally from Missouri, she currently lives in northwest Arkansas with her bird dog, Hatchet.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards