The 58 Best Black Friday Deals on Kuiu Hunting Gear

Kuiu makes some of the best lightweight, durable, and high-performance hunting gear for the money. For Black Friday the company is offering up to 50 percent off across the site, with the brand’s usual free shipping after $149. Here are some of the most noteworthy deals.
Kuiu Hunting Equipment
- Save $243 on the Kuiu Mountain Star 2 Person Tent
- Save $98 on the PRO G3 Bino Field Ready Set
- Save $29 on the Kuiu Kutana Storm Gaiter
- Save $69 on the Kuiu Ranger 220 Pack
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Venture Divide 2000
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Venture Divide 3000
- Save $38 on the Kuiu Medium Game Bag Set
Kuiu Whitetail Gear
- Save $20 on the Kuiu Wind Pro Fleece Beanie
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Proximity Insulated Vest
- Save $19 on the Kuiu Ultra Merino 210 Fingerless Glove
- Save $49 on the Kuiu Encounter LT Pant
- Save $69 on the Kuiu Encounter Jacket
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Encounter LT Shirt
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Border Fleece Full Zip
Kuiu Merino Layers
- Save $24 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 120 LT SS Crew-T
- Save $34 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 120 LT LS Hoodie
- Save $34 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 145 Zip-T
- Save $39 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 145 Zip-T Hoodie
- Save $19 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 145 Balaclava
- Save $49 on the Kuiu PRO Merino 200 Henley
- Save $39 on the Kuiu PRO Merino 200 Zip-T Hoodie
- Save $59 on the Kuiu PRO Merino 200 Zip-Off Bottom
Kuiu Waterfowl Gear
- Save $59 on the Kuiu StrongFleece 290 WF Full Zip
- Save $109 on the Kuiu Flyway Insulated Hooded Jacket
- Save $109 on the Kuiu HD Flex Storm Shell Jacket
Kuiu Rain Gear
- Save $69 on the Kuiu Chugach TR Rain Pant
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Kutana Storm Shell Pant
- Save $89 on the Kuiu Yukon TR Rain Pant
- Save $99 on the Kuiu Yukon TR Rain Jacket
- Save $89 on the Kuiu Kutana Storm Shell Jacket
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Chugach TR Rain Jacket
Kuiu Men’s Hunting Pants
Kuiu Pants Are on SaleBrowse All Kuiu Pant Deals
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Tiburon Pant
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Attack Pant
- Save $49 on the Kuiu Kutana Stretch Woven Pant
- Save $59 on the Kuiu PRO Pant
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Axis Hybrid Pant
Women’s Hunting Clothing
- Save $99 on the Kuiu Women’s Super Down LT Jacket
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Women’s Border Fleece Full Zip
- Save $79 on the Kuiu Women’s Chugach TR Rain Jacket
- Save $69 on the Kuiu Women’s Chugach TR Rain Pant
Women’s Hunting Pants
- Save $49 on the Kuiu Women’s Kutana Stretch Woven Pant
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Women’s Attack Pant
- Save $39 on the Kuiu Women’s Tiburon Pant
Women's Kuiu GearSee All Women's Kuiu Deals
Hunting Gloves
- Save $19 on a pair of Kuiu Ultra Merino 210 Fingerless Gloves
- Save $49 on a pair of Kuiu Expedition Gloves
- Save $24 on a pair of Kuiu Axis Gloves
- Save $49 on a pair of Kuiu Northstar Gloves
- Save $29 on a pair of Kuiu Kenai Packable Gloves
- Save $39 on a pair of Kuiu Yukon PRO Gloves
- Save $29 on a pair of Kuiu Guide X Gloves
- Save $39 on a pair of Kuiu Super Down PRO Glassing GloMitts
Other Kuiu Gear
- Save $49 on the Kuiu Waypoint 2800 Duffel
- Save $59 on the Kuiu Waypoint 5500 Duffel
- Save $99 on the Kuiu Waypoint 10400 Duffel
- Save an average of $17 on Kuiu logo t-shirts
- Save an average of $38 on Kuiu logo hoodies
- Save an average of $69 on Kuiu workwear
- Save an average of $50 on everyday Kuiu clothing