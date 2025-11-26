The 58 Best Black Friday Deals on Kuiu Hunting Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kuiu makes some of the best lightweight, durable, and high-performance hunting gear for the money. For Black Friday the company is offering up to 50 percent off across the site, with the brand’s usual free shipping after $149. Here are some of the most noteworthy deals.

Kuiu Hunting Equipment

Kuiu Whitetail Gear

Kuiu Merino Layers

Kuiu Waterfowl Gear

Kuiu Rain Gear

Kuiu Men’s Hunting Pants

Women’s Hunting Clothing

Women’s Hunting Pants

Hunting Gloves

Other Kuiu Gear