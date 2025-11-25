23 Early Black Friday Deals on Sitka Hunting Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Sitka gear is durable, performance-driven, and priced to match. That makes their Black Friday deals extra appealing, and they’ve launched their deals early. We hand-picked some of our tried-and-true favorites below, including a few standouts from our Kuiu vs. Sitka test, but you can also check out all of Sitka’s Black Friday sales here.
Sitka Whitetail
- Save $187 on the Sitka Incinerator Aerolite Jacket
- Save $187 on the Sitka Incinerator Aerolie Bib
- Save $54 on the Sitka Alpha Fleece Hooded Jacket
Sitka Waterfowl
- Save $96 on the Sitka Duck Oven Jacket
- Save $87.50 on the Sitka Duck Oven Hoodie
- Save $137 on the Sitka Delta Pro Wading Jacket
- Save $200 on the Sitka Blizzard Pro Bib
Sitka Women’s Gear
- Save $59 on the Sitka Women’s Cadence Pant, one of my favorite pairs of hunting pants out there.
- Save $93 on the Sitka Women’s Jetstream Jacket, which is one of my favorite workhorse picks for upland bird hunting, big-game hunting, and even waterfowl.
- Save $246 on the Sitka Women’s Hudson Bibs
- Save $246 on the Sitka Women’s Hudson Jacket
Sitka Hunting Packs
- Save $70 on the Sitka Apex Pack
- Save $72 on the Sitka Tool Bucket pack
- Save $75 on the Sitka Equinox Turkey Vest
- Save $95 on the Sitka Mountain Hauler 2700
- Save $147 on the Sitka Mountain Hauler 4000
- Save $172 on the Sitka Mountain Hauler 6200
Sitka Hunting Accessories
- Save $30 on the Sitka Jetstream Insulated Muff
- Save $43 on the Sitka Incinerator Flip Mitt
- Save $45 on the Sitka Mountain Optics Harness
- Save $57 on the Sitka Back 40 Boot