The 6 Best Deals on Duck Hunting Waders for Black Friday (Save Hundreds) 

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Are $1,000 duck hunting waders really worth it? That kinda depends how much hunting you do, but if you can get them discounted, then the answer is — yes, absolutely. I’ve been testing duck hunting waders for the last few years and there’s definitely a difference between the premium-priced waders and the less expensive models (read my full review of the best duck hunting waders here). Below are some of the best duck hunting wader deals that you can find right now.
- Save $420 on Duck Camp M Zip waders — now $425
- Save up to $200 on Sitka waders — now $799
- Save $175 on Lacrosse Alpha Agility waders
- Save $105 on Banded Phantom waders
- Save $100 on Divebomb zip waders
- Save $88 on Drake insulated waders