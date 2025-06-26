Save More Than $100 on Electronic Ear Pro (11 Deals)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Electronic hearing protection keeps your situational awareness intact and allows you to have conversations on the range. Some even have Bluetooth capability so you can listen to music or a podcast while you shoot. If you’re looking to make the switch to electronic ear pro, here are 11 deals on some of the best options.
In Ear
Save $125 (50%) on Walker’s Restrictor Bluetooth Ear Buds + Free Shipping (Compare to $250 on Amazon)
Save 55% on Walker’s Disrupter Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Electronic Ear Plugs. They’re now $110.61 (Compare to $196 on Amazon)
Save $150 on Walker’s Silencer 2.0 Bluetooth Electronic Ear Plugs. They’re now $99 (Compare to $126 on Amazon)
Save $100 on Axil XCOR Wireless Digital Ear Buds
Over Ear
Walker’s Razor Slim Patriot Send It Electronic Ear Muffs are usually $80, but they’re now $36.79
Save $20 on Walker’s Razor Pro Slim Electronic Earmuffs. They’re now $60
Save $83 on 3M Peltor ComTac VI
Save $50 (50%) on Axil TRACKR
Save $48 on Walker’s Razor Slim Quad Bluetooth (Only three left)
Save $10 on Walker’s Razor Slim Quad (non-Bluetooth)
Save $30 on Walker’s Rope Electronic Ear Plugs
