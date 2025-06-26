Save More Than $100 on Electronic Ear Pro (11 Deals)

Everything from budget over-ear protection to high-end bluetooth ear pro is on sale

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Tyler Freel was able to listen to safely music on the range with the Walker’s Silencer BT 2.0.

Electronic hearing protection keeps your situational awareness intact and allows you to have conversations on the range. Some even have Bluetooth capability so you can listen to music or a podcast while you shoot. If you’re looking to make the switch to electronic ear pro, here are 11 deals on some of the best options.

In Ear

Save $125 (50%) on Walker’s Restrictor Bluetooth Ear Buds + Free Shipping (Compare to $250 on Amazon)

Save 55% on Walker’s Disrupter Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Electronic Ear Plugs. They’re now $110.61 (Compare to $196 on Amazon)

Save $150 on Walker’s Silencer 2.0 Bluetooth Electronic Ear Plugs. They’re now $99 (Compare to $126 on Amazon)

Save $100 on Axil XCOR Wireless Digital Ear Buds

Over Ear

Walker’s Razor Slim Patriot Send It Electronic Ear Muffs are usually $80, but they’re now $36.79

Save $20 on Walker’s Razor Pro Slim Electronic Earmuffs. They’re now $60

Save $83 on 3M Peltor ComTac VI

Save $50 (50%) on Axil TRACKR

Save $48 on Walker’s Razor Slim Quad Bluetooth (Only three left)

Save $10 on Walker’s Razor Slim Quad (non-Bluetooth)

Save $30 on Walker’s Rope Electronic Ear Plugs

