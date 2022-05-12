Shooting glasses do two main things for you. First, and maybe the most obvious, they protect your eyes from any debris or discharge that might occur while shooting. In case you haven’t heard(or seen), eyeballs are kind of important, especially when you enjoy shooting. Whether from spall flying off steel targets, ejected cartridge casings, gas blowback, or dirt and oil splatter, having a ballistically rated lens between your eyes and whatever is coming at them can make all the difference for a good day at the range.

Besides protecting your eyes, a good pair of shooting glasses can heighten your overall shooting experience. High-quality lenses give better clarity and when tinted with certain colors, give the shooter better contrast between light and dark for a faster pick up on sight picture and targets whether you’re shooting pistols or rifles.

I tested several different options to see which ones you’ll want to have whether you’re hunting, competing, or just plinking at the range. Throughout the process, I looked at safety ratings, clarity, comfort, price, and last but not least—style—to determine the best shooting glasses for a variety of applications.

How to Choose Shooting Glasses

Variations in personal comfort, locations, conditions, and prices play a huge role in determining the best shooting glasses for you. However, tested and proven ballistic ratings on whatever model you’re considering should trump all other considerations. Yes, even above style.

Expensive Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Safe

If the company you are considering doesn’t have their eyewear tested to some level of American(ANSI Z87.1(+), MIL-PRF-31013) or European(EN166) standard, you should consider alternate options. Each of those ratings include high impact tests that consist of high mass projectiles being dropped onto or shot at the lenses to test the overall durability, shatter resistance of the lens, robustness of the frame, and ability of the frame to retain the lens during the test. The tested rating is often marked on the inside of the frame or lens. Anything, even your best polarized sunglasses, that doesn’t have one these ratings probably won’t perform like the best shooting glasses.

Best Overall: Wiley X Saber Advanced

Key Features

Weight: 0.8 pounds

Materials: Selenite Polycarbonate lens, rubberized polycarbonate frames

T-shell lens coating

Compatible with PTX prescription insert

Why It Made The Cut

With a hard-to-beat price and comfortable, durable construction, the Wiley X Sabers were the best shooting glasses I tested.

Pros

Fully adjustable

Secure fit

Affordable price point for three-lens pack

Cons

Arms can pop out if you adjust too fast

Product Description

I first heard about Wiley X when I started working in the firearms industry about five years ago. After finally getting my hands on the Saber Advanced glasses, I was able to see what all the hype is about. I have a large head and found them to fit comfortably, especially with the adjustable nose piece and length adjustments on the arms. The thin, rubberized adjustable arms easily fit under earmuffs but don’t feel like they’re going to slide off my face.

The Wiley X Saber lens comparison. Bejamin La Londe

When the arm fist popped out it caught me off guard, but when I watched this video from Wiley X, I discovered that the arms are intentionally easy to remove, which allows you to utilize the tactical strap that’s included with the glasses. Perhaps the best thing about these glasses is the price, especially since they include three interchangeable lenses. So, even if something happens to the first pair of lenses, you’re covered. These were the most comfortable glasses I tested, and their durable construction, clarity, and reasonable price made them a no-brainer for the top spot.

Best Budget: Radians Revelation

Key Features

Weight: 0.140lbs

Materials: Polycarbonate

99.9 percent UV protection

Vent channel for fog control

Why It Made The Cut

The Radians Revelation are feature-packed shooting glasses for the frugal.

Pros

Inexpensive

Fully Adjustable frame for a snug fit

Vented frame to lens interface keeps fogging to a minimum

Cons

Heavier overall weight

Frame does not feel as robust when compared with higher dollar options

Plenty clear for general shooting, but not the clearest on the market

Product Description

I’ve introduced a few of my friends to shooting sports over the last few years, and many of them are instantly hooked. For those just getting started or on a budget, these glasses are hard to beat. Their adjustability allows them to fit just about any head size or shape, and they won’t break the bank for those new to sport. But, despite the incredible adjustability, I found the arm ends on the Revelations uncomfortable, even without ear muffs. And while these glasses are clear enough for shooting, they weren’t as clear as other options I tested. Still, if you want to protect your eyes on a budget, these are hard to beat.

The Radians Revelation lens comparison. Bejamin La Londe

Best Interchangeable Lens: Smith Optics Aegis Echo II

Key Features

PivLock interchangeable lens system

100 percent UVA/B protection

Materials: Polycarbonate and alloy metal

Why It Made the Cut

The Smith Aegis Echo might not have many color options, but the PivLock lens interchanging system makes swapping lenses pain-free.

Pros

Easy lens change

Thin alloy frame adjusts for temple placement

Fits under earmuffs easily

Multiple sizes

Adjustable nosepiece

Cons

Limited lens color options

Product Description

A large number of the interchangeable lens glasses on this list requires enough force to make me sweat, especially when I have to bend the frames just to get the lens to fit. However, Smith’s PivLock system requires much less effort, and I don’t feel like I’m on the verge of breaking the frame when I need to swap lenses with the Echo IIs. I do wish there was a three lens kit available on their website with a vermillion red lens option, just to give me a bit more contrast on especially sunny days, but overall, these lightweight, rugged glasses make a great option if you find yourself swapping lenses often.

Best Prescription: Wiley X PEAK

Key Features

Weight: .06 pounds

Materials: Polycarbonate

100 percent UVA/B protection

Medium/large fit

Why It Made the Cut

When it comes to their offerings for prescription shooting glasses, Wiley X takes an inter-pupillary distance measurement, as well as your prescription from your eye doctor, and grinds it into their safety rated, crystal clear lenses used in their other products.

Pros

Lightweight

Comfortable for all-day wear

High-wrap frame gives full protection from sun and debris

Prescription lens isn’t a separate insert

Cons

Pricey

Product Description

After testing the X Peaks, I now use them for everyday wear and eye protection at the range. The Captivate polarized lens coating on the PEAK glasses might come at a premium price, but they’ve quickly become my go-to choice of sunglasses. They fit perfectly for my head, and I often forget that I’m even wearing them. While I mainly wear contact lenses, I love these so much that I’m ordering prescription lenses from Wiley X for my own pair. To me, the cost is worth it, especially since you don’t have to install the prescription lens separately like their other models.

Wiley X Peak lens comparison. Benjamin La Londe

Best with Ear Muffs: ESS Crossbow Suppressor

Key Features

Weight: 0.07 pounds

Materials: Polycarbonate

Z-Bend Geometry frame

Why It Made the Cut

The Crossbow Suppressors offer full wraparound protection, with an ear muffs/comms compatible frame.

Pros

Ultra-thin arms create minimal interface between ear muffs and your face

Can fit any ESS Crossbow lens

Variety of lens color options

Very lightweight

Cons

Slick arms don’t feel as secure

Lenses can be difficult to change

Product Description

The fact that ESS is owned and run by Oakley might not be the most well-known fact, but they’ve been making glasses with the sole intention of targeting the Mil, LE, and shooting sports world. I found the fit of the Crossbow Suppressors similar to the Oakley Ballistic M-Frames I’ve been using regularly at the range for the last three years. If you order the two frame package, only one of the frames has the ultrathin Suppressor arms, while the other frame has a more standard Crossbow frame. I had a tough time the first couple times changing the lenses, and they required a bit of force. But these frames can take a beating, and the fact that you can easily pair them with the best shooting ear protection makes them a convenient option.

ESS Crossbow Supressor lens comparison. Benjamin La Londe

Best for Trap and Sporting Clays: Wiley X WX Detection 5 Lens Package

Key Features

Weight: 0.06 pounds

Materials: Polycarbonate

Non polarized

Why It Made The Cut

The WX Detection by Wiley X is a seriously ideal option for serious shooters, especially for sporting clays and skeet. The 5 lens kit comes with many options for all shooting disciplines, with the purple lens giving excellent contrast for the typically bright orange color of the clays.

Pros

Huge sight picture

Adjustable nose piece

Extremely Lightweight

Cons

Pricey

Product Description

You know how you occasionally see pictures of Bono on the red carpet, and he’s wearing a tinted billboard-sized piece of glass on his face? Yeah, these kind of remind me of that, especially with the purple lens installed. However, the massive sight picture it provides when you’re looking for that small clay pigeon to come flying over your head is unparalleled. I don’t mind looking a bit like a goon if I can get a better visual on what I’m shooting. Besides you could wear these from the range to a World Premiere without skipping a beat.

Best for Indoor Range: Oakley Det Cord

Key Features

Lightweight O Matter frame

Materials: Polycarbonate frame, plutonite Lens

MLI, ANSI compliant

Why It Made the Cut

With the optimal light transmission and wide frame, the Oakley Det Cord, more specifically, the SI Ballistic Det Cord checks the box for the best indoor range shooting glasses.

Pros

Full coverage frame

Wide, but thin arms distribute pressure

Allow for comfortable earmuff use

Cons

Pricey

Not made for easily interchangeable lenses

Product Description

Even with the thick frames, the Det Cord glasses still give plenty of peripheral view, while the crystal clear lenses allow you to see the target at the other end of the range. And these are unmistakably Oakleys. The thick heavy looking, but lightweight frame and massive oblong “O” don’t just look awesome, but they provide full protection and excellent visual clarity, even when at my local, dimly lit indoor range. Despite the thick frames, I don’t feel like I have tunnel vision, even when I’m forced to shoot in a box.

Best for Outdoor Range: Oakley Radar

Key Features

Weight: 0.06 pounds

Materials: Polycarbonate, plutonite

O Matter frame

Why It Made the Cut

The Prizm polycarbonate lenses, with many color options, and the optional polarized lenses makes these the best shooting glasses for outdoor use.

Pros

Wide protection

Extended upper field of view

Lightweight

Cons

Pricey

Runs big

Product Description

These remind me a lot of the M-Frames I’ve been using the last few years. And these Oakleys were no surprise with their clear vision and build quality. The wide range of lens color and coating options make it easy to customize these glasses for your specific needs. While some options look like a giant mirror(not quite as gaudy as Pit Vipers), even the Prizm lenses, without all the fancy coatings, still provided great clarity. And their thin, “unobtanium” covered arms gave enough grip for all-day hold, yet they were also plenty comfortable with ear muffs.

Oakley Radar Lens comparison. Benjamin La Londe

FAQs

Q: What are the best prescription shooting glasses? The best prescription shooting glasses are options that include the prescription and protective rating in one lens. Wiley X PEAK and Aspect glasses are excellent examples of this, as they work with your prescription and a few other measurements to create a perfect lens fit for you. Q: Are polarized glasses good for hunting? Polarized glasses are good for hunting in many scenarios. While scouting on a bright day, or in abnormally glare-heavy conditions like snow, you want the best clarity. So when it comes time to make the shot, your eyes aren’t affected by the overall conditions. However, polarizing becomes more effective with darker lenses, and as the sun sets and animals get mobile, you might want to trade them for a clear option. Q: What is the best color lens for shooting glasses? The best color lens for shooting glasses really depends on the conditions and applications. If you’re shooting indoors, clear is a solid option. But if you’re outdoors, vermillion, purple, and amber give high contrast between colors often associated with targets. During a bright day, a good smoke color brings the brights down and saves your eyes the strain. That’s why I prefer interchangeable lens systems that give me a minimum of three colors in that range.

The best shooting glasses should make your day at the range worry free. Benjamin La Londe

Methodology

After getting my hands on as many of these as I could, I tested the best shooting glasses by wearing them during various outdoor activities for extended periods of time. I tested many of them during range days, horseback riding, driving, bicycling, and even building projects around the house. I looked at each pair for long term comfortability, clarity, and the amount of eye strain I felt after wearing them for extended lengths of time. After making notes about how these shooting glasses performed, I arrived at this list as the best options for the shooting range and beyond.

Final Thoughts

Any day you crack open the safe and grab your best rifles is a good day. But having the best shooting glasses to keep your eyes protected only makes it that much more enjoyable, and you’d be hard pressed to go wrong with any of these options.