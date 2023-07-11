We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Get discounts on Coleman camping gear for summer trips. We found the top Prime Day Coleman deals of 2023. Get tents, grills, sleeping bags, lights, and more for less.

Tents

Coleman Camping Tent is 54 percent off

Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup is 30 to 54 percent off

Coleman Skylodge Camping Tent is 8 to 12 percent off

Coleman Skydome Camping Tent with Dark Room Technology is 8 percent off

This tent won the best for light sleepers award in The Best Camping Tents of 2023, Tested and Reviewed.

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent is 33 percent off (2 person)

Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Camping Tent is 17 percent off

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Camping Tent is 35 percent off

Kitchen

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill is 30 percent off at $224

Coleman Steel-Belted Cooler is 8 percent off

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Butane Stove is 30 percent off

Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove is 46 percent off

Sleep

Coleman Camping Cot, Air Mattress, and Pump Combo is 30 percent off

Coleman SupportRest Double-High Air Mattress is 15 percent off

Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 Double Sleeping Bag, 45°F is 38 percent off

Coleman Silverton Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag, 0°F/25°F is 30 percent off at $49

Camping Accessories

Coleman OneSource Rechargeable Heated Camping Chair is 30 percent off

Coleman 10×50 Signature All Terrain Waterproof Binoculars are 41 percent off

Coleman Multi-Panel Rechargeable LED Lantern is 30 percent off at $74