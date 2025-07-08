4 of Our Favorite Thermal Optics Are on Sale During Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The $10,000, high-definition thermal optics are getting better every year. But that also means the mid and budget-priced optics are getting more affordable. This year we tested the Topdon Thermal Monocular and were surprised that a $500 unit produced a halfway-decent image. That same thermal monocular is on sale for $400 during Prime Day (July 8-11). We also tested the AGM Rattler and the latest high-definition Adder. The lower resolution versions of the models we tested are on sale for good discounts too. Read our full thermal scope test and thermal monocular test.

Save 15% on AGM Global Vision Fuzion Thermal Imaging Monocular

This thermal monocular has a laser rangefinder, a 640 sensor, and it merges the best of night vision with the best of thermal. You can identify objects easier with night vision, but thermal can’t be beat for detection. This monocular merges the two technologies into one. I’ve seen this for as much $2,895 on Amazon and it’s on sale for $1,657.

Thermal Monocular Under $400: TOPDON TS004 256×192 Thermal Monocular

The Image the Topdon produces isn’t going to blow you away like some of the 1280 thermal optics out there, but for just under $400 it’s impressive. It will allow you to detect objects inside 50 yards. If you need something for close range use and don’t want to spend a bundle, this is the best option we’ve tested.

Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Rattler TC19-256

The Rattler is now a staple in thermal optics. We’ve tested several versions and they’ve all worked well. The TC19-256 is under $800 during the Prime Day sale. It will allow you to turn a day scope into a night optic or it can be used as a thermal monocular. As a clip-on, it’s ideal for hunting inside 100 yards.

Save 33% on a AGM Global Vision Adder Thermal Imaging Scope

The Adder V2-60 won our Editor’s Choice award this year. That scope is nearly $8,000, but the features and app we liked are all in the Adder 50-384 (on sale for just under $2,000). The Adder 50-384 won’t be able to identify a coyote at 300 yards, but its a great scope for hunting hogs over a feeder or predators in tight quarters.