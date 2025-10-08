This Thermal Monocular Is on Sale for $400

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
We conducted a test of the best thermal monoculars and most of them were well over $1,000. But, this Topdon monocular was a standout for its price and functionality. Don’t expect it to give you the same striking quality as a five-figure optic, but it is really good for the price. It’s great at close range detection (around 100 yards and in) and would also work well for home use (finding heat efficiency).
Save 20% on a TOPDON TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular
Pros
- Fingertip eyepiece focus
- Three-button operation
- 5 color palettes
- 10-hour run time
- At less than $400, an accessible price
Cons
- Fixed focus
- Puny 13mm germanium lens
- No app; transfer images via USB cable
Key Features
- 245×192 sensor
- 12-micrometer pixel pitch
- 640×480 LCOS display
- <40mK sensitivity
- 32GB on-board image storage
- 1x base magnification
- Price: $389
We tested this monocular and found it to be effective at detection and identification at close ranges — inside 50 yards. It’s $399 on sale.