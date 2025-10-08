This Thermal Monocular Is on Sale for $400

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We conducted a test of the best thermal monoculars and most of them were well over $1,000. But, this Topdon monocular was a standout for its price and functionality. Don’t expect it to give you the same striking quality as a five-figure optic, but it is really good for the price. It’s great at close range detection (around 100 yards and in) and would also work well for home use (finding heat efficiency).

Save 20% on a TOPDON TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular

See It Pros Fingertip eyepiece focus

Three-button operation

5 color palettes

10-hour run time

At less than $400, an accessible price Cons Fixed focus

Puny 13mm germanium lens

No app; transfer images via USB cable Key Features 245×192 sensor

12-micrometer pixel pitch

640×480 LCOS display

<40mK sensitivity

32GB on-board image storage

1x base magnification

Price: $389

We tested this monocular and found it to be effective at detection and identification at close ranges — inside 50 yards. It’s $399 on sale.