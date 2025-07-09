Save $120 + on These Dewalt Impact and Hammer Drills

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
From the jobsite to weekend projects these tools are meant for tough jobs. They are at low prices, which is good news with impending tariffs.
Save $120 on a Dewalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill Driver Brushless
If you’re drilling into masonry or concrete a hammer drill is the right tool for the job. The lowest price I’ve seen on this one from Dewalt is $200, but during Prime Day you can get it for $159.
Save $150 on a Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench
Usually you can get this Dewalt Impact wrench for $210 to $289. But during Prime Day it’s just under $200.
More Dewalt Deals
- Save 31% 20V MAX Battery Charger with four battery ports and 2 USB ports. Compatible with Dewalt 12V-20V Batteries.
- Save 28% on a Dewalt Screwdriver Bit Set, Impact Ready, FlexTorq, 40-Piece
- Save 37% on a Dewalt Buffer Polisher, 7-in-9-in, 12 amp
- Save 51% on a Dewalt 20V MAX LED Work Light, Magnetic
- Save 15% on a Dewalt Line Laser, Self-Leveling, Cross Line, Red Beam