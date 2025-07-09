Save $120 + on These Dewalt Impact and Hammer Drills

These Dewalt power tools are at their lowest prices in months
Published

Dewalt Prime Day 2025
Dewalt

From the jobsite to weekend projects these tools are meant for tough jobs. They are at low prices, which is good news with impending tariffs.

Save $120 on a Dewalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill Driver Brushless

If you’re drilling into masonry or concrete a hammer drill is the right tool for the job. The lowest price I’ve seen on this one from Dewalt is $200, but during Prime Day you can get it for $159.

Save $150 on a Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench

Usually you can get this Dewalt Impact wrench for $210 to $289. But during Prime Day it’s just under $200.

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

