These 5 Primary Arms Cyber Monday Deals Are Insane

Get a Geissele G2S for only $90, a Holosun HS407K-X2 BLACKOUT Pistol Red Dot for the lowest price ever, and $100 off BCM lowers

By Scott Einsmann

Published

primary arms cyber monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I stumbled upon some of the best deals of Cyber Monday at Primary Arms. They have a Geissele G2S for only $90, a Holosun HS407K-X2 BLACKOUT Pistol Red Dot for the lowest price ever, and $100 off BCM lowers.

The 5 Best Primary Arms Cyber Monday Deals

The Holosun HS407K-X2 BLACKOUT Pistol Red Dot Sight – 6 MOA was $225 and it’s now $160

Save $110 on a Primary Arms 1-6x24mm SFP Rifle Scope

Save $80 on a Geissele Automatics G2S Two Stage AR-15 Trigger

Save more than $100 on complete BCM lowers

Save $30 on a Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 Weapon Light with Tapeswitch – 625 Lumens

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards