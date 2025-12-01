These 5 Primary Arms Cyber Monday Deals Are Insane

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I stumbled upon some of the best deals of Cyber Monday at Primary Arms. They have a Geissele G2S for only $90, a Holosun HS407K-X2 BLACKOUT Pistol Red Dot for the lowest price ever, and $100 off BCM lowers.

The 5 Best Primary Arms Cyber Monday Deals

The Holosun HS407K-X2 BLACKOUT Pistol Red Dot Sight – 6 MOA was $225 and it’s now $160

Save $110 on a Primary Arms 1-6x24mm SFP Rifle Scope

Save $80 on a Geissele Automatics G2S Two Stage AR-15 Trigger

Save more than $100 on complete BCM lowers

Save $30 on a Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 Weapon Light with Tapeswitch – 625 Lumens