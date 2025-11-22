Early Black Friday Deals on Red Dots

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Right now, Palmetto State Armory is running a big sale on the Vortex SPARC Solar 2 MOA red dot optic; you can get it shipped to your door for just $89.99. Compare that to a sticker price of $349.99 and a real-world price over at Amazon where it’s selling for over $142. It’s part of PSA’s Black Friday Clearance sale and will only be around while supplies last.

Over at Midway USA, you’ll find Holosun and Leupold red dots on sale. The best deal is on the Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Red Dot Sight, which is $157 off sticker.

Get a Vortex SPARC Solar 2-MOA Red Dot Sight for $90

The SPARC Solar Red Dot from Vortex uses a small solar panel to boost its operational time to up to 150,000 hours! It uses the Auto D-TEC system to automatically switch from solar power to internal battery power when there’s not enough rays to power the red dot, which has 10 daytime illumination settings and two night-vision settings. If there’s enough sunlight, the SPARC Solar will even work with no battery installed at all.

It’s also motion-activated with an auto-off feature, so you just shake to wake. The red dot can be mounted at two heights: lower 1/3 co-witness and a low mount option. It also includes a captive flip cover that securely attaches to the battery cover when not in use, so you don’t have to search for it in every pocket and pouch to find it when you’re done shooting.

That’s a lot of optic for under $90!

Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot Features and Specs

Daylight Bright Illuminated Center Dot

Fully Multi-Coated

Unlimited Eye Relief

Night-Vision Compatibility

Parallax Free

Magnification: 1x

Reticle: 2 MOA

Power Source: Solar, Battery

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Weight: 5.9 ouncesFinish: Black

