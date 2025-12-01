Cyber Monday: Save $125 on a Hamskea Epsilon Arrow Rest

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Hamskea Epsilon is a fantastic arrow rest, but Hamskea just released their new R7 arrow rest ($330). So the Epsilon and Everest are on sale for nearly half off. It’s a great chance to grab a premium, reliable arrow rest for an incredibly affordable price.

Save $125 on Hamskea Epsilon Arrow Rest (Universal Bracket) — Now $150

Save $70 on a Hamskea Everest Rest with Universal Bracket — Now $130

More Hamskea rests on sale.