Cyber Monday: Save $125 on a Hamskea Epsilon Arrow Rest

Save nearly half off on Hamskea drop away arrow rests

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The Hamskea Epsilon is the best limb driven arrow rest.
Hamskea

The Hamskea Epsilon is a fantastic arrow rest, but Hamskea just released their new R7 arrow rest ($330). So the Epsilon and Everest are on sale for nearly half off. It’s a great chance to grab a premium, reliable arrow rest for an incredibly affordable price.

Save $125 on Hamskea Epsilon Arrow Rest (Universal Bracket) — Now $150

Save $70 on a Hamskea Everest Rest with Universal Bracket — Now $130

More Hamskea rests on sale.

