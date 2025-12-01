Cyber Monday Electric Chainsaw Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Electric chainsaws are one of the biggest surprises over our recent gear tests. They are powerful, quiet, and very handy. Even the mini chainsaws are amazing. If you’re interested in picking one up, here are the best Cyber Monday deals on electric chainsaws we found.

Cyber Monday Deals on Electric Chainsaws

Save $50 on a Dewalt 20V MAX 12in. Cordless Battery Powered Chainsaw Kit with (1) 5 Ah Battery and Charger

Save 27% on a Saker Mini Chainsaw — now $38 (Read the review)

Save 31% on a Worx WG322 20V Power Share 10″ Cordless Chainsaw with Auto-Tension

Save 15% on a Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included

Save 25% on a SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 12″ Top Handle Chain Saw Kit Including 2.0Ah Battery and Charger

Save $50 on a Husqvarna Power Axe 350i